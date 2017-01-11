Pope Francis: No such thing as killing in God’s name

Catholic Life Pope Francis homily: Jesus had authority because He served people This article first appeared on Vatican Radio. Jesus had authority because He served the people, He was close to persons and He was coherent, as opposed to the doctors...

Child Protection Child protection goes global from the ground up By Carol Glatz Catholic News Service 12.29.2016 11:08 AM ET VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Some parts of the world see swift attention paid to victims of sexual abuse and...

Catholic Life “Amoris Laetitia” is clear in its doctrine This story originally appeared in Crux. By Inés San Martín, VATICAN CORRESPONDENT January 9, 2017 German Cardinal Gerhard Muller, the Vatican’s top doctrinal official, has said there’s no need for...