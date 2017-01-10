http://catholicoutlook.org/amoris-laetitia-is-clear-in-its-doctrine/

This story originally appeared in Crux.

By Inés San Martín, VATICAN CORRESPONDENT

German Cardinal Gerhard Muller, the Vatican’s top doctrinal official, has said there’s no need for a “fraternal correction” of Pope Francis, as suggested by American Cardinal Raymond Burke, because the pope’s document “Amoris Laetitia” is clear in its doctrine.

ROME- The Vatican’s doctrinal czar believes Cardinal Raymond Burke’s threat to issue a “fraternal correction” of Pope Francis is “very remote,” because despite what the American prelate says, the papal document on the family Amoris Laetitia actually is very clear in its doctrine.

Speaking about a dubia letter Burke and three other cardinals sent to the pope late in 2016, urging him to respond to a series of yes or no questions regarding Amoris Laetitia and its provisions for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics, German Cardinal Gerhard Muller, head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith acknowledged that everyone, “above all cardinals,” has the right to write a letter to the pope.

However, Muller added, “I am amazed that this became public, essentially constraining the pope to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’. I don’t like this.”

