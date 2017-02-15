Archbishop on Abortion Bills

Last week I was asked and agreed to do an interview on the proposed abortion legislation in Queensland. I intended to say some of the things I’d said in an interview on abortion that appeared in the Catholic Leader – that the issue of abortion and the experience of it are always very complex, but that certain things at least are clear. As it turned out the piece had a tone and focus that I didn’t intend. That was chiefly because it focused upon the Premier and Deputy Premier in a way that personalised the issue.

View the full video and read the full transcript here.