Ash Wednesday Masses & Reconciliation during Lent

Ash Wednesday is observed as a day of prayer and fasting. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will celebrate Solemn Pontifical Mass at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral. To read Bishop Vincent’s Lenten Message and watch the video, click here.

Here is a list of Ash Wednesday Masses & Reconciliation times during Lent in parishes and migrant chaplaincies across the Diocese of Parramatta.

Parramatta Parish – St Patrick’s Cathedral

St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta, tel (02) 8839 8400

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.45am, 9.30am and 12.30pm. Bishop Vincent will celebrate Solemn Pontifical Mass at 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday 11.15am-12.20pm

Saturdays: 8.30am-9.00am, 5.00pm-5.30pm

Baulkham Hills Parish – St Michael’s

St Michael’s Church, 1 Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills, tel (02) 9639 0598

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am, noon (in primary school) and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.30am, 4.45pm-5.15pm

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1 Canyon Road, Baulkham Hills, tel (02) 9639 8385

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.30am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 5.30pm

Blackheath Parish – Sacred Heart

167 Wentworth Road, Blackheath, tel (02) 4787 8540

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: after 9.30am Mass

Blacktown Parish – Mary Queen of the Family

St Patrick’s Church, 51-59 Allawah Street, Blacktown, tel (02) 9622 1125

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and noon

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 4 April at 7.30pm

St Michael’s Church, 58 Orwell Street, Blacktown, tel (02) 9622 1125

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Wednesdays: 6.30pm

Castle Hill Parish – St Bernadette’s

St Bernadette’s Church, 367 Old Northern Road, Castle Hill, tel (02) 9634 2622

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.45am, 9.15am, noon and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 8.30am-9.00am and 4.30pm-5.00pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 7.30pm

Cranebrook Parish – Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Church, 86-92 Andromeda Drive, Cranebrook, tel (02) 4730 1249

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.30am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 5.15pm-5.45pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Wednesday 5 April 2017 at 5.00pm and 7.30pm

Doonside Parish – St John Vianney

St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron Street, Doonside, tel (02) 9622 3426

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.30am, 9.15am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: after 9.00am Mass and from 4.30pm-5.00pm

Wednesdays: after 9.15am Mass and after Novena at 7.30pm

Thursdays: after 9.15am Mass

Fridays: after 7.30pm Mass

Dundas Valley Parish – St Bernadette’s

St Bernadette’s Church, cnr Evans Road & Cox Crescent, Dundas Valley, tel (02) 9871 4414

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 7.30am and 9.00am

Reconciliation during Lent

Thursdays: 5.15pm-5.45pm (during Holy Hour)

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm (prior to Vigil Mass)

Emu Plains Parish – Our Lady of the Way

Our Lady of the Way Church, 19 Troy Street, Emu Plains, tel (02) 4735 1041

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Monday 10 April 2017 at 7.30pm at St Finbar’s Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook

Glenbrook Parish – St Finbar’s

St Finbar’s Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook, tel (02) 4739 8928

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.30am (at primary school), 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.45pm-5.15pm

Glenmore Park Parish – Padre Pio

Padre Pio Church, 34-38 William Howell Drive, Glenmore Park, tel (02) 4737 9735

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am, noon and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 8.30am

Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens Parish – Saint John XXIII

St John XXIII Church, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens, tel (02) 9852 0580

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm

Granville Parish – Holy Trinity

Holy Trinity Church, cnr Randle & Bennalong Streets, Granville, tel (02) 9637 1904

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.15am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Thursdays: 6.15pm-6.45pm

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm

Granville East Parish – Holy Family

Holy Family Church, 200 The Trongate, Granville, tel (02) 9637 1904

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 6.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Fridays: 6.15pm-6.45pm

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm

Greystanes Parish – Our Lady Queen of Peace

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes, tel (02) 9631 8135

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.30am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.45am-10.30am, 5.00pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 7.30pm

Guildford Parish – St Patrick’s

St Patrick’s Church, 30 Calliope Street, Guildford, tel (02) 9632 2672

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.15am, 5.00pm-5.45pm

Harris Park Parish – St Oliver Plunkett’s

St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, cnr Allen & Wigram Sts, Harris Park, tel (02) 9637 1062

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 7.00am, 8.00am, 9.15am (at primary school) and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday: 8.30-9.00am

Kellyville Parish – Our Lady of the Rosary

Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 8 Diana Ave, Kellyville, tel (02) 9629 2595

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Mondays: 7.30pm-8.00pm

Saturdays: 9.45am-10.15am, 5.00pm-5.50pm

Kenthurst Parish – St Madeleine Sophie Barat

St Madeleine Sophie’s Church, 28 Annangrove Road, Kenthurst, tel (02) 9654 2260

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday: by appointment

Saturdays: 5.00pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 6 April 2017 at 7.00pm

Kingswood Parish – St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s Church, 12-22 Richmond Road, Kingswood, tel (02) 4721 4080

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.00am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday: before 8am Mass

Saturdays: after 8.30am Mass

Lalor Park Parish – St Bernadette’s

St Bernadette’s Church, Gardenia Grove, Lalor Park, tel (02) 9672 4037

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.45am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.30am, 4.30pm-5.30pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Thursday 30 March 2017 at 7.30pm

Lawson Parish – Our Lady of the Nativity

254 Great Western Hwy, Lawson, tel (02) 4759 1034

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.00pm-4.30pm

Luddenham-Warragamba Parish – Sacred Heart

Holy Family Church, Lot 32 Willowdene Avenue, Luddenham, tel (02) 4773 4321

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

11.30am (school liturgy in primary school), 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am and 5.00pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 6 April 2017 at 7.00pm

Sacred Heart Church, 16-18 Weir Road, Warragamba

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am

Reconciliation during Lent

Wednesdays: 9.30am

Marayong Parish – St Andrew the Apostle

St Andrew’s Church, 40 Breakfast Road, Marayong, tel (02) 9622 0817

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am, noon and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

After weekday Masses and any time by appointment

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.30pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Saturday 4 March 2017 and 1 April 2017 at 9.30am

Merrylands Parish – St Margaret Mary’s

St Margaret Mary’s Church: 1-5 Chetwynd Road, Merrylands, tel (02) 9637 2526

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am (in primary school – all welcome), noon and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Tuesday-Thursday: 8.30am-9.00am

Fridays: 8.30am-9.00am and 6.30pm-7.00pm

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.30pm

Mount Druitt Parish – Holy Family

Holy Family Church, 254 Luxford Road, Emerton, tel (02) 9628 7272 or (02) 9628 7373

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.30am and 6.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am

Mount Druitt South Parish – Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Church, 9 Ropes Creek Rd, Mt Druitt, tel (02) 9625 8847



Mass at 6am, 9am and 7.30pm.

Reconciliation times TBA.

North Rocks Parish – Christ the King

Christ the King Church, 10 Statham Avenue, North Rocks, tel (02) 9871 8710

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.30am

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.00am, 4.30pm-5.00pm

Parramatta North Parish – St Monica’s

St Monica’s Church, 8 Daking Street, North Parramatta, tel (02) 9630 1951

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am, 11.30 (school liturgy in primary school) and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday: 10.00am and 8.00pm

Saturdays: 4.00pm

Penrith Parish – St Nicholas of Myra

St Nicholas of Myra Church, 326 High Street, Penrith, tel (02) 4721 2509

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.45am and 9.30am

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.30am, 5pm-5.45pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Thursday 6 April 2017 at 7.00pm

Plumpton Parish – The Good Shepherd

The Good Shepherd Church, 136 Hyatts Road, Plumpton, tel (02) 9832 4461

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.00am, 9.00am, 11.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 11.00am-noon

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Wednesday 5 April 2017 at 7.30pm

Quakers Hill-Schofields Parish – Mary Immaculate

Mary Immaculate Church, 125 Barnier Drive, Quakers Hill, tel (02) 9626 3326

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.00pm-5.00pm

Richmond Parish

St Monica’s Church, 1A Bourke Street, Richmond

St Gregory’s Church, 5 Old Bells Line of Road, Kurrajong

Please contact the parish tel (02) 4578 1410

Riverstone Parish – St John the Evangelist

St John the Evangelist Church, 164 Garfield Road East, Riverstone, tel (02) 9627 1176

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.30am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.30pm

Rooty Hill Parish – St Aidan’s

St Aidan’s Church, 9 Adelaide Street, Rooty Hill, tel (02) 9625 8404

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Wednesdays: after 9.15am Mass

Fridays: after 9.15am Mass

Saturdays: after 9.00am Mass, 4.00pm-5.00pm

Rouse Hill Parish – Our Lady of the Angels

Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1 Wellgate Avenue, Rouse Hill, tel (02) 8883 4063

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Monday-Friday by appointment, Saturday 9.30am

Rydalmere Parish – Holy Name of Mary

Holy Name of Mary Church, 2 Myrtle Street, Rydalmere, tel (02) 9684 1541



Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.15am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.15pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 7.30pm

Seven Hills Parish – Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 7 Grantham Road, Seven Hills, tel (02) 9622 2920

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 8.00am, 9.15am (at primary school), 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.30pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 7.30pm

Springwood Parish – St Thomas Aquinas

168 Hawkesbury Road, Springwood



Please contact the parish tel (02) 4754 1052

St Clair Parish – Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit Church, 5 Todd Row, St Clair, tel 02 9670 8222

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 7.00am, 9.05am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

First Friday only 8.30am-9.00am

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.45pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Wednesday 5 April 2017 at 7.30pm

St Marys Parish – Our Lady of the Rosary

Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 26 Swanston Street, St Marys, tel (02) 9623 1962



Mass at 6.30am, noon and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Wednesdays: 11.15am-11.45am

Saturdays: 9.00am-10am, 5.00pm-5.30pm

Toongabbie Parish – St Anthony’s

St Anthony’s Church, 27 Aurelia Street, Toongabbie, tel (02) 9631 3316

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.30am and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.45pm-5.15pm

Upper Blue Mountains Parish – St Mary of the Cross MacKillop

St Canice’s Church, 158 Katoomba Street, Katoomba, tel (02) 4782 2804

St Bonaventure’s Church, cnr Railway Parade & Hartley Esplanade, Leura

St Francis Xavier’s Church, Day Street, Wentworth Falls

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 10.00am (Wentworth Falls), noon (Katoomba), 7pm (Leura)

Reconciliation during Lent

Sundays 4.20pm (Leura), Mondays 9pm (Katoomba), Tuesdays 4.45pm (Leura), Wednesdays 10am (Wentworth Falls), Thursdays 4.45pm (Leura), Fridays 12.30pm (Katoomba), Saturdays 10am (Katoomba), 4.20pm (Leura)

Times may be subject to change – please check the website: http://www.marymackillopupperbluemountains.org.au/

Wentworthville Parish – Our Lady of Mt Carmel

Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 4 Bennett Street, Wentworthville, tel (02) 9631 8302

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am, 10.30am (in primary school) and 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am-10.00am

Westmead Parish – Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Church, 14 Ralph Street, Westmead, tel (02) 9635 9262



Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 5.00pm-5.30pm

Windsor Parish – St Matthew’s

St Matthew’s Church, 12 Tebbutt Street, Windsor, (02) 4577 3073

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.00am, 7.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 9.30am

Winston Hills Parish – St Paul the Apostle

St Paul the Apostle Church, 40 Buckley’s Road, Winston Hills, tel (02) 9639 6516

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 6.30am, 9.10am, noon (school Mass) and 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Saturdays: 4.30pm-5.30pm

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Thursday 6 April 2017 at 7.00pm

Migrant chaplaincies

Polish Chaplaincy:

Polish War Memorial Chapel, 116-132 Quakers Road, Marayong, tel (02) 9626 7268

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 7.30am, 10.00am, 6.30pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Sundays: 9.00am-10.00am, 11.00am-noon, 6.00pm-7.00pm

Monday-Friday: 7.00am-7.30am, Thursday also 6.00pm-7.00pm

Saturday: 7.00pm-7.30am, 3.30pm-4.00pm

Slovenian Chaplaincy:

St Raphael’s Slovenian Catholic Church, 311-313 Merrylands Road, Merrylands

Fr Darko Žnidaršič OFM tel (02) 9637 7147 or 0409 074 760

Ash Wednesday – 1 March

Mass at 9.30am, 7.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Every day for 30 minutes before Holy Mass and during the day by call or appointment

Sundays: 9.30am Holy Mass Slovenian & English, 8.00am Italian Mass fortnightly with Reconciliation before Mass

Monday-Friday: Holy Mass at 7.00pm, except Thursdays. From April 2-17 at 6.00pm.

Thursdays: 10.30am

Saturdays: 7.00pm, from April 2017 at 6.00pm

German Chaplaincy:

St Raphael’s Church, 136 Reservoir Road, Blacktown, tel (02) 9622 0631 or (02) 9716 9021

Ash Wednesday Masses

10.00am St Raphael’s Church, 136 Reservoir Road, Blacktown

3.15pm St Hedwig’s Chapel, 140 Reservoir Road, Blacktown

4.00pm St Hedwig’s Nursing Home (Link), 140 Reservoir Road, Blacktown

Reconciliation during Lent

On any day by appointment

Vietnamese Chaplaincy:

Holy Trinity Church, cnr Randle & Bennalong Streets, Granville, tel (02) 9637 1904



Ash Wednesday Mass: 5.00pm

Reconciliation during Lent

Sundays: 4.30pm and by appointment

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Wednesday 5 April 2017 at 7.30pm

The Good Shepherd Church, 136 Hyatts Road, Plumpton

Reconciliation during Lent

Sundays: prior to noon Mass and by appointment

2nd Rite of Reconciliation: Monday 10 April 2017 at 7.00pm

