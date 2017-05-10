http://catholicoutlook.org/benedict-xvi-warns-dangerous-situation-radical-atheism-radical-islam/

Benedict XVI Warns of ‘Dangerous Situation’ With Radical Atheism and Radical Islam

10 May 2017
Pope Benedict at the final Mass during World Youth Day, Sydney 2008. Image: Catholic Church England and Wales.

From National Catholic Register.

In a new message addressed to a conference sponsored by Poland’s president, Benedict warns this contrast ‘creates a dangerous situation for our age.’

Pope Emeritus Benedict discussed the joint perils posed by radical Islam and radical atheistic secularism in a message he sent to a conference held April 19 in Warsaw, Poland, on the topic of his thinking about the concept of the state, held to coincide with his 90th birthday. Benedict’s comments were delivered to the conference by Archbishop Salvatore Pennacchio, papal nuncio to Poland.

To read the full story in National Catholic Register, click here.

posted by Jordan Grantham - May 10, 2017
