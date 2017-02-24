Bishop Long’s Diary – February & March 2017

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the commencement of the Seminary Academic Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.00am.

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Tamil Chaplaincy at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead, at 5.30pm.

Wednesday 1 March 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7.30pm.

Thursday 2 March 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for Thursday after Ash Wednesday for the Society of St Vincent de Paul at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7.00pm.

Saturday 4 March 2017

Attends Breakfast with the Bishop with Catholic Youth at Novotel Sydney, Rooty Hill, at 9.00am.

Sunday 5 March 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the First Sunday of Lent with the Institution of Lectors at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.00am.

Presides at the Rite of Election for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 2.00pm.

Wednesday 8 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Permanent Committee of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Melbourne.

Thursday 9 March 2017

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 10 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 16 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW & ACT, Sydney.

Saturday 18 March 2017

Attends St Patrick’s Family Festival in St Patrick’s Cathedral Grounds, Parramatta.

Sunday 19 March 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Third Sunday of Lent with the Fiesta in honour of St Joseph at St Michael’s Primary School, Blacktown, 11.00am.

Wednesday 22 March 2017

Conference with Consecrated Men & Women of the Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Thursday 23 March 2017

Meeting & Dinner with the Catenians of Parramatta.

Posted on 24 February 2017.