Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta

Homily for the Memorial of St Charles Borromeo in Year C 2016 with the RCIA and Sacramental Teams of the Diocese at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

4 November 2016