Bishop Vincent Long’s 2016 Christmas Message

Catholic Life Nativity Scenes from around the Globe This article explores the nativity scenes of ethnic communities in the Diocese of Parramatta. Nativity scenes are a great way to bring Christ to the centre of your celebration of...

Bishop Vincent Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary Saturday 24 December 2016 Presides at an Office of Carols and Readings for the Solemnity of Christmas at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.30pm. Sunday 25 December 2016 Celebrates...

Catholic Life We’re hiring! Team Assistant – Communications & Admin Team Assistant – Communications & Admin Institute for Mission Who are we? The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest...