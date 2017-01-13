Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

http://catholicoutlook.org/bishop-vincent-longs-diary-10/

Sunday 9 January 2017 – Monday 16 January 2017

Annual Leave.

Sunday 22 January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Wednesday 25 January 2017

Attends System Leadership Day for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

Sunday 29 January 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the celebration of Chinese New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, at 11.30am.

Thursday 2nd February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta.

Thursday 2nd February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese.

Tuesday 7th February 2017

Attends an Ecumenical Service for the commencement of the Law Term at Leigh Memorial Church, Parramatta.

Tuesday 7th February 2017

Convenes a meeting with the Heads of Agencies of the Diocese.

Tuesday 7th February 2017

Attends a Meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council.

Thursday 9th February 2017

Celebrates Mass for World Day of the Sick at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown.

Friday 10th February 2017

Celebrates Mass for the Opening of the College Year of St Dominic’s College, Kingswood.

Posted on January 13, 2017.