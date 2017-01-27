Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

http://catholicoutlook.org/bishop-vincent-longs-diary-12/

Sunday 29 January 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of Chinese New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, at 11.30am.

Thursday 2 February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Deans of the Diocese.

Thursday 2 February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese.

Sunday 5 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 5th Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Thomas Aquinas Parish, Springwood, at 9.45am.

Tuesday 7 February 2017

Attends an Ecumenical Service for the commencement of the Law Term at Leigh Memorial Church, Parramatta, at 9am.

Tuesday 7 February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Heads of Agencies of the Diocese.

Tuesday 7 February 2017

Attends a meeting of the Diocesan Finance Council.

Thursday 9 February 2017

Celebrates Mass for World Day of the Sick at St Patrick’s Church, Blacktown, at 10.30am.

Thursday 9 February 2017

Attends Solemn Mass for the Feast of St Maroun, St Maroun’s Maronite Catholic Cathedral, at 6.30pm.

Friday 10 February 2017

Celebrates Mass for the Opening of the College Year of St Dominic’s College, Kingswood.

Wednesday 15 February 2017

Celebrates Opening College Mass at St Andrew’s College, Marayong, with the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth foundation of the junior campus.

Thursday 16 February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Council of Priests.

Thursday 16 February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 17 February 2017

Celebrates Opening School Mass for St Luke’s College, Marsden Park.

Friday 17 February 2017

Attends Blessing and Opening of the Ailsa Mackinnon Centre, Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Friday 17 February 2017

Celebrates Opening Mass for the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, 7.30pm.

Saturday 18 February 2017

Presides at Blessing and Official Opening of James Dixon House and Seminary Residence at the Seminary of the Holy Spirit, Harris Park.

Sunday 19 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 7th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the commemoration of the anniversary of death of Fr Pere Receveur at La Perouse Museum, La Perouse, at 11.00am.

Sunday 19 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 7th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the closing of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, at 5.00pm.

Tuesday 21 February 2017

Appears before the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Wednesday 22 February 2017

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of the Most Rev Gregory Homeming OCD as the sixth Bishop of Lismore at St Carthage’s Cathedral, Lismore.

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the beginning of the Seminary Academic Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Tamil Chaplaincy at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead, at 5.30pm.

Posted on 26 January 2017.