Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 12 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time on the occasion of the Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, at 9.30am.

Wednesday 15 February 2017

Celebrates Opening College Mass at St Andrew’s College, Marayong, with the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth foundation of the junior campus.

Thursday 16 February 2017

Convenes meetings of the Council of Priests and College of Consultors.

Friday 17 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Reverend Tim Crowley at St Bernadette’s Parish, Gardenia Grove, Lalor Park, at 11.00am.

Attends Blessing and Opening of the Ailsa Mackinnon Centre at Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta.

Celebrates Opening Mass for the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, 7.30pm.

Saturday 18 February 2017

Presides at Blessing and Official Opening of James Dixon House and Seminary Residence at the Seminary of the Holy Spirit, Harris Park.

Sunday 19 February 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 7th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the commemoration of the anniversary of death of Fr Pere Receveur at La Perouse Museum, La Perouse, at 11.00am.

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 7th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the closing of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Conference at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, at 5.00pm.

Tuesday 21 February 2017

Appears before the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Wednesday 22 February 2017

Concelebrates the Episcopal Ordination of the Most Rev Gregory Homeming OCD as the sixth Bishop of Lismore at St Carthage’s Cathedral, Lismore, at 7.00pm.

Sunday 26 February 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the commencement of the Seminary Academic Year at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.00am.

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time with Tamil Chaplaincy at Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead, at 5.30pm.

Thursday 2 March 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Society of St Vincent de Paul at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7pm.

Sunday 5 March 2017

Presides at the Rite of Election for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 2.00pm.

Wednesday 8 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Permanent Committee of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Diocesan Centre in Melbourne.

Thursday 9 March 2017

Convenes a meeting of the College of Consultors.

Friday 10 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

