Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 4 March 2017

Attends Breakfast with the Bishop with Catholic Youth at Novotel Sydney, Rooty Hill, at 9.00am.

Sunday 5 March 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the First Sunday of Lent with the Institution of Lectors at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.00am.

Presides at the Rite of Election for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 2.00pm.

Wednesday 8 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Permanent Committee of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, Melbourne.

Friday 10 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops Commission for Pastoral Life, Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney.

Thursday 16 March 2017

Attends a meeting of the Bishops of the Province of NSW & ACT, Sydney.

Saturday 18 March 2017

Attends St Patrick’s Family Festival in St Patrick’s Cathedral Grounds, Parramatta.

Sunday 19 March 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the Third Sunday of Lent with the Fiesta in honour of St Joseph at St Michael’s Primary School, Blacktown, 11.00am.

Wednesday 22 March 2017

Conference with Consecrated Men & Women of the Archdiocese of Brisbane.

Thursday 23 March 2017

Meeting & Dinner with the Catenians of Parramatta.

Sunday 26 March 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta at 11.00am.

Celebrates Pontifical Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent at St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill, at 6.00pm.

Friday 31 March 2017

Presides at a Penitential Service for the Elect at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 7.30pm.

