Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 8 January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Sunday 9 January 2017 – Monday 16 January 2017

Annual Leave.

Sunday 22 January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Wednesday 25 January 2017

Attends System Leadership Day for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

Sunday 29 January 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the celebration of Chinese New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, at 11.30am.

Thursday 2nd February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Deans of the Diocese of Parramatta.

Thursday 2nd February 2017

Convenes a meeting of the Episcopal Vicars of the Diocese.

Posted on January 6, 2017.