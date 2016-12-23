Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

http://catholicoutlook.org/bishop-vincent-longs-diary-9/

Saturday 24 December 2016

Presides at an Office of Carols and Readings for the Solemnity of Christmas at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11.30pm.

Sunday 25 December 2016

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of Mass during the Night for the Solemnity of Christmas at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at midnight.

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass of Mass during the Day for the Solemnity of Christmas at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Sunday 1st January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta at 11am.

Thursday 5 January 2017

Celebrates Mass on the occasion of the General Chapter of the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of the World at 9:00am.

Sunday 8 January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Sunday 9 January 2017 – Monday 16 January 2017

Annual Leave.

Sunday 22 January 2017

Celebrates Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, at 11am.

Wednesday 25 January 2017

Attends System Leadership Day for Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.

Sunday 29 January 2017

Celebrates Pontifical Mass of the 4th Sunday in Ordinary Time with the celebration of Chinese New Year at St Monica’s Parish, North Parramatta, at 11.30am.

Wishing you all a very happy and holy Christmas!

