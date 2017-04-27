Bishop Vincent washes the feet of 12 people on Holy Thursday

Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on 13 April 2017.

To view images from Holy Thursday Mass, click here.

During the Mass, which is held in commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv washed the feet of 12 people, including refugees and asylum seekers.

To read and listen to Bishop Vincent’s homily, click here.

During the Mass, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv called the Mass and the washing of the feet as “what the Church should be and who we should be as Christians.”

To view images from Holy Thursday Mass, click here.

Earlier in the day, Bishop Vincent OFM Conv also washed the feet of 12 prisoners during a visit to John Morony Correctional Complex.

To view images from Holy Thursday Mass with prisoners, click here.

To read about Bishop Vincent’s visit to John Morony Correctional Complex, click here.