Bishop Vincent washes the feet of prisoners

On Holy Thursday afternoon Bishop Vincent celebrated the Mass of the Lord’s Supper with prisoners from John Morony Correctional Complex.

Click here for images from the Mass.

In his second visit to the prison, Bishop Vincent presided over the Mass which was attended by around 50 prisoners and four staff including Catholic Chaplain Edwin Galea.

A central theme of this Mass is that of service to our fellow brothers and sisters. The Gospel recalls Christ washing the feet of his disciples and saying to his disciples “If I, then, the Lord and Master, have washed your feet, you should wash each other’s feet.”

In imitation of this, Bishop Vincent washed the feet of 12 of the prisoners at the Mass.

Following the Mass, Bishop Vincent spoke with the inmates at an afternoon tea.

Click here for images from the Mass.