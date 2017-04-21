Our Catholic Education Office is hiring!

Are you the leader of our next-generation school?

Santa Sophia Catholic College* will be opening on the site of Our Lady of the Angels, Rouse Hill in 2018 and we are looking for a dynamic foundation principal leader to establish an innovative Catholic learning community from preschool to post school.

This is a rare opportunity to work collaboratively with teachers, students and families to create a next-generation school to respond to the needs of learners in today’s world.

Santa Sophia will be part of the Parramatta Diocesan system of schools and will be a school that delivers quality teaching and learning. Students will have the opportunity to learn from partnerships forged with academics, tertiary institutions, business and community partners. Learning in this environment requires students and staff to be connected locally and globally.

*Proposed school

Position criteria

As the principal leader, you will be responsible, with the staff, for leading a high performing Catholic school that is innovative and responsive to the learning needs of each student. As the leader in this school, you will be required to:

– deliver the evangelising mission of the Church

– be strategic, innovative, inspiring and capable of leading and managing change

– be an outstanding educator with a track record of leading excellence in learning

– ensure continuous improvement of each child’s learning

– lead a collaborative community where each voice is heard and recognised

– establish effective structures and enablers to support contemporary schooling

When fully occupied, Santa Sophia will accommodate over 2,000 learners and will incorporate early learning, K-12, out of school hours care, a learning needs hub and post-school options.

Register your expression of interest by telling us (in writing or digital presentation) how you would lead this school community and a summary of your educational background and professional experience; and three referees who can attest to your commitment to Catholic education and expertise. There will be a negotiated remuneration and professional benefits package.

The Organisation

Catholic Education within the Diocese of Parramatta provides quality learning and teaching in a faith-centred environment in its primary and secondary schools and for early learning and out of school hours care centres in western Sydney. One of the largest employers in western Sydney, Catholic Education’s recruitment, selection and appointment processes reflect its purpose and intent, and that is to provide quality Catholic schooling by strengthening the professional lives of staff, and to improve the learning outcomes for each student within a Catholic faith community.

How to Apply

Applications close 12 May 2017

Candidates should download the position description and read the candidate information guide available at www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant. Please state which role you are applying for in your covering letter. For more information please contact jsagarese@parra.catholic.edu.au.