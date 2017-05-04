CCSS is hiring!

Volunteer English Teacher – Catholic Care Social Services

For many years now we have been conducting English language classes for Refugee women at Mamre House, Orchard Hills – a work of CatholicCare Social Services, Diocese of Parramatta.

The classes are held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 2pm during school terms. These classes are possible because of the generous help of volunteer English teachers.

At present we urgently need a volunteer teacher to come on Tuesdays or alternatively to be on our relief list to fill in when required. A teaching qualification is an advantage but not essential.

A Working With Children check is required.

For further information please phone Sr Janet Woods on 0418 690 487.