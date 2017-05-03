Child Safe training strengthened in the Diocese of Parramatta

The work of safeguarding and protecting minors and other vulnerable people is ongoing and of the highest priority. To strengthen this work, the Diocese of Parramatta has recently lent its support to an important eLearning Initiative organised by the NSW Office of the Children’s Guardian. This new online training can be used across parishes, schools, agencies and ministries in the Diocese of Parramatta.

The new training delivery method will help with the ongoing training and development of staff and church personnel around child-protection issues that is already in place in the Diocese. It will also help ensure robust systems are in place to keep children and other vulnerable people safe when they are involved in the activities of the Diocese.

eLearning Initiative

Child Safe training has been highlighted by the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse as having a highly important role to play in keeping kids in institutions safe from abuse and neglect. To complement our face-to-face training, the NSW Office of the Children’s Guardian has launched a suite of Child Safe eLeanring packages. Topics covered include Policy to practice

Organisational culture

Risk management

Complaints and reporting

Recruitment processes

Working With Children Check The project has developed with the input of Professor Stephen Smallbone of Griffith University, an expert in understanding and preventing sexual violence and abuse. The Diocese of Parramatta is committed to continuously reviewing and improving its child protection policies and procedures and remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all children and other vulnerable people is our priority and a continual part of our ministry. The Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards, which helps coordinate child protection training in the Diocese of Parramatta, gives priority to prevention through the delivery of mandatory professional learning for ministry leaders, the provision of practical advice and support to ensure that parish and diocesan activities and events are safe for our children, and the circulation of resources that promote child-safety.

With thanks to Office of the Children’s Guardian.