http://catholicoutlook.org/cmp-store-queen-of-devotional-items/

By Jordan Grantham, Catholic Outlook, December 2016

The Missionary Sisters of Mary, Queen of the World operate the CPM Store in Jamieson Street, Granville. The store is overflowing with a variety of Catholic items, from the cute to the sublime, from large statues to tiny pieces of jewellery.

Goods are imported from across the world, sold locally and exported to some countries in the Pacific.

Devotional items by the tens of thousands line the shelves. Individuals will come to cherish many of them as markers of life’s important moments: Baptism, Reconciliation, Confirmation, First Holy Communion, Marriage, Ordination and Requiem.

CPM Store regularly supplies parishes with wafers, sacramental wine and candles.

At the front are classic films with Catholic themes starring Audrey Hepburn, Ingrid Bergman, Bing Crosby, Paul Newman, Charlton Heston, Peter O’Toole, Richard Burton, Orson Welles and Omar Sharif.

Statues, vestments, sacred brass and vessels, rosary beads, holy cards, incense, CDs and books are also available.

A statue of St Teresa of Kolkata sold recently following her canonisation and a 1.6m high statute of Our Lady of Sorrows at the Foot of the Cross arrived at the start of the week.

The Missionary Sisters of Mary Queen are nicknamed ‘Queenies’. Saigon in Vietnam is their global headquarters. St Therese of Lisieux and St Louis de Montfort are their patron saints.

CMP Store is located at 31 Jamieson Street, Granville, NSW, 2142. tel (02) 9682 1581.

It is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9.30am-4.30pm; Saturday from 10.00am-4.30pm; closed on Tuesday, Sunday and public holidays.