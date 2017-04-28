Easter Vigil 2017

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated Easter Vigil on 15 April 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

In his first Easter Vigil as Bishop of Parramatta, Very Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv said, “It is a great privilege for me to celebrate this first Easter Vigil Mass with you as your bishop. I’d like to welcome you warmly to our Cathedral as you have welcomed me to this great diocese.”

“I want to thank you for living out your faith in a challenging environment. We have faced many challenges before: persecution, hardship, division, unbelief, hostility etc. But perhaps never in the history of the Church in Australia have we ever faced the challenge of epic proportions like the current crisis. It strikes at the heart of the Church. It exposes the deep-seated cultural malaise of the institution. Some would even say that the Church is sick to the core.”

