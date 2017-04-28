http://catholicoutlook.org/easter-vigil-2017/

Easter Vigil 2017

Easter Vigil 2017 was celebrated on Saturday 15 April at St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv leading Easter Vigil 2017 at St Patrick's Cathedral, Parramatta. Image: Diocese of Parramatta.

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv celebrated Easter Vigil on 15 April 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

In his first Easter Vigil as Bishop of Parramatta, Very Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv said, “It is a great privilege for me to celebrate this first Easter Vigil Mass with you as your bishop. I’d like to welcome you warmly to our Cathedral as you have welcomed me to this great diocese.”

To view images from the Easter Vigil, click here.

To read Bishop Vincent’s Easter homily, click here.

“I want to thank you for living out your faith in a challenging environment. We have faced many challenges before: persecution, hardship, division, unbelief, hostility etc. But perhaps never in the history of the Church in Australia have we ever faced the challenge of epic proportions like the current crisis. It strikes at the heart of the Church. It exposes the deep-seated cultural malaise of the institution. Some would even say that the Church is sick to the core.”

170416_eastervigil_008

 

posted by Joseph Younes - Apr 28, 2017
