Fr Timothy Crowley’s Funeral Photographs

Photographs from Fr Timothy Crowley’s Funeral: Click Here.

The Funeral Mass for Fr Tim Crowley, a much-loved priest of the Diocese of Parramatta, was celebrated at St Bernadette’s Parish, Lalor Park, on Friday 17 February 2017. Fr Tim died in retirement in Victoria on Tuesday 7 February 2017, aged 88. A private cremation followed the Mass.

The Mass was live streamed on the Diocese of Parramatta’s Facebook page and can be viewed here.

St Bernadette’s Church at Lalor Park was full, with many relatives, priests, parishioners and supporters of Fr Tim.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant for the Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Fr Timothy Crowley, which was concelebrated by the Diocese of Parramatta’s Bishops Emeritus, Most Rev Bede Heather and Most Rev Bishop Kevin Manning, priests of the Diocese and visiting priests.

Photographs from Fr Timothy Crowley’s Funeral can be found here.