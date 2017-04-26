Good Friday 2017

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated on Good Friday, 14 April 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral and parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta.

In his first Good Friday Commemoration as Bishop of Parramatta, Very Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv led worshippers at St Patrick’s Cathedral at the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, where he said, “As Christians, we are called to recognise the face of Christ in the least of his brothers and sisters; for their suffering is Christ’s; their dying is Christ’s; and we have a sacred task of enabling them to experience the fullness of life.”

“Good Friday gives us a glimpse of the triumph of love over hatred and life over death.”

