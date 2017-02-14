We’re hiring! Administrative Assistant / Receptionist

Administrative Assistant / Receptionist

Six to eight month maximum term maternity leave role – immediate start available.

This role will be based at the Chancery Office located in Parramatta, NSW.

The role

As the Administration Assistant / Receptionist you will be responsible for greeting and coordinating all visitors to the Chancery and directing all enquiries to the appropriate team member. You will also be responsible for providing a high level of customer service for all stakeholders, managing resources such as meeting rooms and assisting with the provision of support and administrative services to the staff of the Chancery. You will also provide project support across the various teams as required.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Completing a range of Administrative duties including reception, answering calls and the provision of customer service;

Liaising with the Ministry Centre in Blacktown to ensure that the team is well supported;

Providing project support to the various teams within the chancery;

Accurately coordinating the booking and set up of meeting /board rooms as required or requested, including catering requirements;

Completing general administration and project support as directed by Manager (e.g. document printing, collation, word processing);

Managing incoming and outgoing correspondence including emails to reception inbox and daily mail (post);

Ensuring general office presentation is maintained (cleanliness of common areas, meeting rooms, kitchens, ordering of supplies) and stationery orders are made;

Assisting in the coordination of building and equipment maintenance – routine and ad hoc;

Assisting in covering other Administrative support roles in periods of overflow, absence and/or leave; and

Modelling and demonstrating constructive working relationships and information exchange across the organisation.

About you

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Strong administration and reception skills with a customer service focus;

The ability to work on a range of projects with a ‘can do’ attitude and a willingness to provide support as needed;

The ability to multi-task, organise and prioritise work;

Proven ability to work confidentially and productively with a high level of tact and diplomacy;

Sound written and verbal communication skills as well as proven strengths in collaboration, networking and problem solving;

A commitment to the teachings of the Catholic Church and the ethos of the Diocese; and

Successful employment screening, including a working with children check.

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest-growing dioceses in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Join our team

We will be shortlisting/interviewing suitable applicants as they are received, don’t delay your application, apply today.

Please apply by sending your application to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Completed applications will include:

Cover Letter outlining your suitability for the role; and Current Resume.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.

