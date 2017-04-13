We’re hiring! Local Engagement Leader

Local Engagement Leader

The Local Engagement Leader is a key new role of Catholic Youth Parramatta, the Diocesan agency for youth and young adults in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. The position is responsible for delivering programs, animating new projects and providing resources that build youth ministry capacity in parishes.

The successful applicant will be an integral member of the team sharing in the planning and implementation of Catholic Youth Parramatta’s work and in its day to day tasks and responsibilities.

Your key responsibilities will include:

Program management – focusing on skills and processes to build youth ministry capacity in parishes – e.g. induction, leadership, safeguarding

Project animation – immediately focussing on enabling local communities to activate the Year of Youth (and other initiatives beyond)

Resource provision – focussing on sourcing, evaluating and recommending resources for use in the local context of youth ministry

You will bring:

An understanding and commitment to the ethos and values of the Catholic Church

Qualifications in theology, education or a related discipline or substantial hands on relevant experience

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a paid or voluntary capacity of youth ministry with young people

Knowledge of contemporary practices in youth engagement, leadership development and formation

Creative approach to tasks

Can work independently and also as part of a team

The ability to deal with a diverse range of people at various levels

A strong work ethic that demonstrates an ability to work under pressure with strong time management and organisational skills

Experience in event management

Current driver’s license

Intermediate skills in Microsoft Office Suite

Employment screening including a working with children check or have the ability to obtain this

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

To be considered for shortlisting all applicants must include a resume/CV and a cover letter addressing their suitability for the key responsibilities and requirements of this role in the Parramatta Diocesan context.

Please send your resume and covering letter when applying to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Applications close Friday 28th April 2017