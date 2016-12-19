Latest Appointments

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments:
Very Rev Fr Christopher de Souza VG EV
Vice Rector of Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years from 1 January 2017.
Very Rev Fr Wim Hoekstra EV
Dean of Studies, Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years from 1 January 2017.
Very Rev Peter Blayney JV EV PP
Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Matters
Rev Fr Reginaldo Lavilla MSP
Assistant Priest, St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor, and Chaplain to Catholic Charismatic Renewal. For a term of two years, effective 18 November 2016,
Rev Fr Fernando Montano Rodriguez MG PP
Director of Pastoral Formation, Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years, effective 1 December 2016
Rev Ian McGinnity PP
Foundation Committee of the Clergy Support Foundation. Effective 10 November 2016.
Very Rev Bob Bossini PP
Foundation Committee of the Clergy Support Foundation. Effective 10 November 2016.
Rev Fr John Paul Escarlan
Director of Priestly Vocations. For a term of three years from 1 February 2017.
Mr Chris Ohlsen
Diocesan Master of Ceremonies. For a term of three years, from 1 February 2017.
Mr Mark Buhagiar
Director, Clergy Health and Wellbeing. Commencing 1 February 2017