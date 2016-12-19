http://catholicoutlook.org/latest-appointments-3/

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has confirmed these appointments:

Very Rev Fr Christopher de Souza VG EV

Vice Rector of Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years from 1 January 2017.

Very Rev Fr Wim Hoekstra EV

Dean of Studies, Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years from 1 January 2017.

Very Rev Peter Blayney JV EV PP

Episcopal Vicar for Canonical Matters

Rev Fr Reginaldo Lavilla MSP

Assistant Priest, St Matthew’s Parish, Windsor, and Chaplain to Catholic Charismatic Renewal. For a term of two years, effective 18 November 2016,

Rev Fr Fernando Montano Rodriguez MG PP

Director of Pastoral Formation, Holy Spirit Seminary. For a term of three years, effective 1 December 2016

Rev Ian McGinnity PP

Foundation Committee of the Clergy Support Foundation. Effective 10 November 2016.

Very Rev Bob Bossini PP

Foundation Committee of the Clergy Support Foundation. Effective 10 November 2016.

Rev Fr John Paul Escarlan

Director of Priestly Vocations. For a term of three years from 1 February 2017.

Mr Chris Ohlsen

Diocesan Master of Ceremonies. For a term of three years, from 1 February 2017.

Mr Mark Buhagiar

Director, Clergy Health and Wellbeing. Commencing 1 February 2017