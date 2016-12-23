Nativity Scenes from around the Globe

http://catholicoutlook.org/nativity-scenes-from-world-cultures/

This article explores the nativity scenes of ethnic communities in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Nativity scenes are a great way to bring Christ to the centre of your celebration of Christmas and building them is a fun activity with your family.

St Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first Nativity Scene for this reason: put Christ, not commercialism, at the centre of Christmas.

The spread of nativity scenes across the cultures of the world is a sign of Christ’s reign across the entire world. All festivities and external manifestations of Christmas point to this powerful truth.

This stanza from a former poet laureate of the United Kingdom communicates the power of the Incarnation, an event that permanently changed the entire world and is never overshadowed by the celebrations of Christmas:

“No love that in a family dwells,

No carolling in frosty air,

Nor all the steeple-shaking bells

Can with this single Truth compare –

That God was Man in Palestine

And lives to-day in Bread and Wine.”

– John Betjeman, ‘Christmas’

1. Africa

There are many diverse African nativity scenes, befitting the massive continent.

The nativity scene below is hand carved.

2. China

This depiction contains a traditional Chinese elm tree with a curved trunk.

Traditional robes are worn from the Han dynasty.

3. Croatia

Croatian nativity scenes are often elaborate and contain many animals.

4. Germany

German nativity scenes are sometimes made from paper.

In the south, Austria and Tyrol, they are often hand cut from wood.

Beautiful nativity scenes are often found at German Christmas Markets.

5. Hungary

Hungarian creches began as a theatrical performance.

A tradition emerged of carrying statues in procession, which lead to the current creches.

The village of Vörs in Hungary contains the largest Church nativity scene in Europe, at 5o square metres.

6. Italy

This is an ornate Neapolitan nativity scene, or ‘presepe’.

Naples is famous for its elaborate nativity scenes, which developed under the patronage of Charles III, King of Naples.

7. Malta

This is a live scene from Malta, or ‘presepju’.

This year’s Nativity Scene at St Peter’s Square is from Malta.

A live Maltese Nativity scene. Source: Wikimedia Commons

8. Philippines

This Filipino nativity scene, or ‘belen’ is made from bamboo and other local materials.

The Belenismo Festival in Tarlac, Philippines is one of the largest nativity scene festivals in the world.

9. Poland

Polish nativity scenes have intricate designs.

They often depict Christ’s manger under the shelter of a Cathedral.

10. Slovenia

Slovenians also get into the nativity scene sprit.

Many families make their own with live moss.

