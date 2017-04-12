New appointment at Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research

Internationally renowned cardiologist Professor John McMurray, widely recognised as one of the world’s leading authorities on the epidemiology and clinical management of heart disease, has joined the Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research.

Throughout his distinguished career, Professor McMurray has instigated and led a seminal body of cardiovascular clinical and public health research that has led to major advances in the way heart disease (most notably heart failure) is managed and significantly improved the outlook and life expectancy of millions of people around the world. This includes being Principal Investigator of one of the largest and most influential studies of its kind – the recently reported PARADIGM-HF Trial.

In 2013, Professor McMurray was identified as one of the 400 most influential biomedical researchers in the world, and in 2014 and 2016 was included in the Thomson Reuters Highly Cited Researchers list as one of The World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds. Professor McMurray has published around 700 original papers, reviews, and book chapters in leading medical and cardiology textbooks. He has held many prestigious positions, including being Past-President of the Heart Failure Society of the European Society of Cardiology and won many prestigious international awards for his research. Professor McMurray’s appointment consolidates a long and fruitful history of collaboration with the Director of the MacKillop – Professor Simon Stewart.

The latest of esteemed academics to join MMIHR, Professor John McMurray’s appointment follows that of other international professors including Professor Tiny Jaarsma, University of Linköping, Sweden; Professor Maja-Lisa Lochen, UiT The Arctic University of Norway; Professor Karen Sliwa, University of Cape Town (President-elect of the World Heart Federation); and Professor Luc Van Loon, Maastricht University Medical Centre, The Netherlands.

With thanks to: Australian Catholic University’s Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research