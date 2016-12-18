http://catholicoutlook.org/news-events-weekly-update-15/

The Lights of Christmas at St Mary’s Cathedral: 8-25 December 2016



Experience the joy of Christmas with sound and light projections on St Mary’s Cathedral. Bring the whole family to view the Fantasia-style animation of the classic Christmas favourite The Nutcracker Suite, Christmas carols and beautiful visions of the Madonna and Child as painted by the great art masters. Starts 7.30pm with a choir performance. The light show comes on just after dusk and stays on until midnight, every night until, and including, Christmas Night. For further information, click here.

Mass of the Holy Innocents: 28 December 2016



The principal celebrant for the 23rd annual pro-life Mass will be Sydney’s Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers. Mass at 11am at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, 8 Diana Ave, Kellyville, followed by a rosary procession to the Franciscan Shrine of the Holy Innocents for devotions and benediction. Everyone is welcome to pray for the protection of all human life (especially the unborn) from conception to natural death. A luncheon will be provided – please bring a plate to share. Inquiries (02) 9629 2595.

The Epiphany Pilgrimage – the Journey of the Magi: 2-8 January 2017

The Epiphany Pilgrimage is a seven-day, 100km pilgrimage through the Blue Mountains bushland. Pilgrims stay overnight at parishes along the route, experiencing the welcoming hospitality of parishioners and spending time in prayer, adoration and fellowship. Pilgrims include Fr Piotr Kruk OP, Assistant Priest at Kingswood Parish, and Sr Rosie Drum MGL, Assistant Director of CYP. The pilgrimage finishes on the Feast of the Epiphany at the Chapel of the Magi at Bell. There are many ways that you can participate, either as a walking pilgrim or in the evenings of prayer, adoration and fellowship. To find out more click here.

House of Welcome needs your support

The House of Welcome is a work of St Francis Social Services that supports refugees and asylum seekers. They are about to move into the former St Joseph’s Convent at Granville and urgently need help to make the premises ready to receive clients. St Francis Social Services will be raising funds and seeking volunteers who can assist with maintenance projects, kitchen installation, carpeting, painting, etc. To make a contribution to ensure this service can reach people in need, tel (02) 9727 9290 or click here.

Catholic Super’s Pre-retirement Seminars during January 2017

The Australian Government has recently shifted the incentive for saving via super. Catholic Super can help you to learn more about your superannuation, take control of your finances and plan for a rewarding future. Catholic Super’s FREE seminars cover wealth-related issues as well as broader health and lifestyle issues to consider now and for retirement. Non-members, friends and family are all welcome.

Seminar dates include: Thursday 19 January from 10am-2pm at Burwood RSL Club, 96 Shaftesbury Rd, Burwood, and on Tuesday 24 January from 10am-2pm at Fairfield RSL Club, 14 Anzac Ave, Fairfield. For other dates and venues call 1300 658 776 or click here.



Pilgrimage to Israel Information Night: 6 February 2017



Fr Paul Marshall, Parish Priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes, is accompanying a pilgrimage to the Holy Land from 7-21 October 2017. An information night will be held on Monday 6 February 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Rd, Greystanes. RSVP for catering purposes (Middle Eastern treats) by Friday 27 January 2017, tel 1300 550 830 or katrina@olivetreetravel.com.au Bookings are being taken up to early February 2017. For more details or booking forms, please contact the parish office tel (02) 9631 8135.

Mass for World Day of the Sick: 9 February 2017

Everyone is welcome to this annual Mass in acknowledgment of carers and those for whom they care. Includes the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be the principal celebrant for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, 51 Allawah St, Blacktown, in Mary, Queen of the Family Parish. Plenty of parking – refreshments to follow.