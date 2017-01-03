http://catholicoutlook.org/news-events-weekly-update-16/

Bishop Vincent Long’s Christmas Message

In his first Christmas message as the Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent calls on us to “live the spirit of Christmas which is to be found in self-giving love. Then, we will experience the true joy which comes from him who is our source of peace and love.” Watch a video of Bishop Vincent’s Christmas message online at www.catholicoutlook.org

Position Vacant

The Institute for Mission requires a full time Team Assistant – Communications & Admin for their office in Blacktown. More details can be found at: http://parracatholic.org/employment

House of Welcome needs your support

The House of Welcome is a work of St Francis Social Services that supports refugees and asylum seekers. They are about to move into the former St Joseph’s Convent at Granville and urgently need help to make the premises ready to receive clients. St Francis Social Services will be raising funds and seeking volunteers who can assist with maintenance projects, kitchen installation, carpeting, painting, etc. To make a contribution to ensure this service can reach people in need, tel (02) 9727 9290 or click here.

Catholic Super’s Pre-retirement Seminars during January 2017

The Australian Government has recently shifted the incentive for saving via super. Catholic Super can help you to learn more about your superannuation, take control of your finances and plan for a rewarding future. Catholic Super’s FREE seminars cover wealth-related issues as well as broader health and lifestyle issues to consider now and for retirement. Non-members, friends and family are all welcome.

Seminar dates include: Thursday 19 January from 10am-2pm at Burwood RSL Club, 96 Shaftesbury Rd, Burwood, and on Tuesday 24 January from 10am-2pm at Fairfield RSL Club, 14 Anzac Ave, Fairfield. For other dates and venues call 1300 658 776 or click here.

Pilgrimage to Israel Information Night: 6 February 2017



Fr Paul Marshall, Parish Priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes, is accompanying a pilgrimage to the Holy Land from 7-21 October 2017. An information night will be held on Monday 6 February 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Rd, Greystanes. RSVP for catering purposes (Middle Eastern treats) by Friday 27 January 2017, tel 1300 550 830 or katrina@olivetreetravel.com.au Bookings are being taken up to early February 2017. For more details or booking forms, please contact the parish office tel (02) 9631 8135.

Mass for World Day of the Sick: 9 February 2017

Everyone is welcome to this annual Mass in acknowledgment of carers and those for whom they care. Includes the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be the principal celebrant for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, 51 Allawah St, Blacktown, in Mary, Queen of the Family Parish. Plenty of parking – refreshments to follow.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal 50th Anniversary: 17-19 February

Everyone is invited to join CCR’s Holy Spirit Mission for a weekend of Renewal, Restoration and Revival. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will preside at the opening Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday at 7.30pm. On Saturday & Sunday, the program at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, includes children’s ministry, Reconciliation from 1.00pm-2.00pm, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, closing Mass at 4pm on Sunday. Presenters include: Archbishop Christopher Prowse and Fr Ken Barker MGL. Entry is free. For more information, visit www.ccrparramatta.org

Liturgical Ministry Courses

The Office for Worship is offering Liturgical Ministry Courses in 2017, open to all parishes and individuals seeking formation and training for serving at the altar. Held at the Diocesan Assembly Centre in Blacktown on Mondays and at St Nicholas of Myra in Penrith on Thursdays, the formation courses are for anyone who is interested in becoming a Minister of the Word, Holy Communion, Communion to the Sick and Dying, Adult Altar Server or Acolyte. For more information and an enrolment form tel the Office for Worship (02) 8838 3456 or send an email to MLWalsh@parra.catholic.org.au Bookings close 16 February 2017.

Running Alpha in 2017?

Alpha is a very effective means of bringing people to the starting point of faith, an encounter with Jesus Christ. If your parish is running Alpha in 2017 or considering this option, please contact the Pastoral Planning Office. We have a range of handy hints and parishes interested in networking with those already experienced in Alpha. Please contact Richard McMahon tel (02) 8838 3459, RMcmahon@parra.catholic.org.au