http://catholicoutlook.org/news-events-weekly-update-18/

Position vacant: Administration Assistant

The Office for Worship requires a full-time Administration Assistant for their office in Blacktown. Applications close on Wednesday 18 January 2017. For further details of the position, click here.

Catholic Super’s Pre-retirement Seminars during January 2017

The Australian Government has recently shifted the incentive for saving via super. Catholic Super can help you to learn more about your superannuation, take control of your finances and plan for a rewarding future. Catholic Super’s FREE seminars cover wealth-related issues as well as broader health and lifestyle issues to consider now and for retirement. Non-members, friends and family are all welcome.

Seminar dates include:

Thursday 19 January from 10am-2pm at Burwood RSL Club, 96 Shaftesbury Road, Burwood

Tuesday 24 January from 10am-2pm at Fairfield RSL Club, 14 Anzac Avenue, Fairfield

For other dates and venues call 1300 658 776 or click here.

Pilgrimage to Israel Information Night: 6 February 2017



Fr Paul Marshall, Parish Priest of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes, is accompanying a pilgrimage to the Holy Land from 7-21 October 2017. An information night will be held on Monday 6 February 2017 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Rd, Greystanes. RSVP for catering purposes (Middle Eastern treats) by Friday 27 January 2017, tel 1300 550 830 or katrina@olivetreetravel.com.au Bookings are being taken up to early February 2017. Download the brochure: Fr Paul Marshall Holy Land 2017. For further details and a booking form, please contact the parish office tel (02) 9631 8135.

Mass for World Day of the Sick: 9 February 2017

Everyone is welcome to this annual Mass in acknowledgment of carers and those for whom they care. Includes the Sacramental Rite of Anointing of the Sick and Prayers for Healing. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be the principal celebrant for Mass at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church, 51 Allawah St, Blacktown, in Mary, Queen of the Family Parish. Plenty of parking – refreshments to follow.

Catholic Charismatic Renewal 50th Anniversary: 17-19 February 2017



Everyone is invited to join CCR’s Holy Spirit Mission for a weekend of Renewal, Restoration and Revival. Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will preside at the opening Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday 17 February at 7.30pm. On Saturday & Sunday, the program at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Seven Hills, includes children’s ministry, Reconciliation from 1.00pm-2.00pm, exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, closing Mass at 4pm on Sunday 19 February. Presenters include: the Archbishop of Canberra & Goulburn, Most Rev Christopher Prowse, and Fr Ken Barker MGL. Entry is free. For more information, click here.

Liturgical Ministry Courses

The Office for Worship is offering Liturgical Ministry Courses which are open to all parishes and individuals seeking formation and training for serving at the altar. Held at the Diocesan Assembly Centre in Blacktown on Mondays and at St Nicholas of Myra in Penrith on Thursdays, the formation courses are for anyone who is interested in becoming a Minister of the Word, Holy Communion, Communion to the Sick and Dying, Adult Altar Server or Acolyte. For more information and an enrolment form tel the Office for Worship (02) 8838 3456 or send an email to MLWalsh@parra.catholic.org.au Bookings close 16 February 2017.

Pilgrimage Information Session: 12 March 2017



Fr Wim Hoekstra EV, Parish Priest of St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills, is accompanying a pilgrimage ‘Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links’. The pilgrimage to Ireland, Scotland and England will depart on 25 September and return on 25 October. Some of the saints are: John Henry Newman, Patrick, Oliver Plunkett, Catherine McAuley, Columba, Mary MacKillop, Hilda of Whitby, Venerable Bede and Thomas Becket. English martyrs Margaret Clitheroe, Edmund Campion and John Fisher. Places include Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Glastonbury, Dublin, Knock, Fort William, Iona, Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Durham, York, Cambridge, Walsingham, London and Canterbury.

Information afternoon starts 2.30pm in Downey Room, St Michael’s Parish Offices, 1-3 Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills. Download the brochure: Fr Wim Hoekstra Pilgrimage 2017 For further information, send an email to Fr Wim or write to PO Box 1501, Baulkham Hills, NSW, 1755.

Posted on Monday 16 January 2017.