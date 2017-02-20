News & Events Weekly Update

Natural Fertility

Natural Fertility Services (NFS) has recently moved to the diocesan Life, Marriage & Family Office. NFS promotes natural fertility awareness and provides couples with access to three methods for practising responsible parenthood. For more details visit www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

If you are interested in becoming an educator in this area, the FertilityCare Practitioner Training Program may be of interest. Are you interested in teaching a modern method of natural family planning that is 99.5% method effective and collaborates with medical doctors to restore fertile health to couples struggling with infertility? You may be interested in the upcoming FertilityCare practitioner training program. The program is 13 months in duration, tuition fees apply. Part 1 of training program: Santa Teresa Spirituality Centre, Ormiston, QLD, from 1-8 April 2017. Inquiries: katiefullilove@dbb.org.au

Position vacant

Junior Graphic Designer: Full-time role based in the Diocesan Office in Parramatta. This entry-level role would suit final year design student or recent graduate. To obtain further details of the role, click here. Don’t delay – apply today to: careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Family Lenten Program 2017



The Diocese of Parramatta’s Life, Marriage & Family Office has produced a Family Lenten Program as a support for families in their faith journey towards Easter. The program is based around the theme of Lead us to Living Water. It is based on the Sunday Gospel reading with reflections, colourful pictures, prayers and activities that the whole family can do together. Copies of this resource will be available in your parish on Sunday 26 February 2017, and for download on 20 February 2017, click here.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 March 2017



The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth invite women aged 18-35 to join them for Holy Hour for Vocations. From 7.00pm-8.00pm at Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. Join the Sisters for pizza afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula tel 0451 965 638, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

The Acts of the Apostles

The Diocese of Parramatta is offering you the opportunity to attend Study of Paul’s Journeys in the Acts of the Apostles, presented by Dr Laurie Woods for five Fridays: 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 March 2017. Join us as we look at the birth and growth of the early Church and journey with Peter, Paul and the other disciples as they take the message of Jesus to the wider Jewish and Greco-Roman world. From 10.00am-2.00pm at the Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown (downstairs). BYO lunch. Registration: Maree Collis @ CCD Parramatta tel (02) 9890 4731 or mcollis@ccdparramatta.com.au

Parra-Matters! Staying Lit – Tips to Avoid Burning Out: 23 February 2017



This formation night for youth leaders is organised by Catholic Youth Parramatta and will give practical resources to help you lead your young people closer to Jesus and the Church, without wearing yourself out. From 7.00pm-9.00pm. Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 1 Wellgate Ave, Rouse Hill. To RSVP to the Facebook event, click here. Or contact Sr Rosie Drum MGL – CYP Assistant Director, tel 0407 938 196

Lenten Retreat for Young Adults: 24-26 February 2017



Jesus invites you to journey with him this Lent and allow your heart to be transformed. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Cost: students $180, employed $210. Join us on Facebook. Registration essential, contact Sr M Julie juliebrcar@gmail.com

Shrine Time for Young Adults: 26 February 2017



Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers three graces in the shrine. This monthly event for young adults aged 18-35 is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary, see breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life, and get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. On the 4th Sunday of every month, from 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by a social gathering. One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for the next World Youth Day in Panama in 2018. Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. For further information tel on (02) 4773 8338.

LIFTED Breakfast with the Bishop: 4 March 2017



Catholic Youth Parramatta invites secondary school students (16+), youth and young adults to breakfast with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Join us as we ‘launch into the deep’ this 2017! Cost: $5 donation towards a full buffet breakfast. From 9.00am-11.30am at Novotel Sydney, Rooty Hill. RSVP Friday 24 February via CYP Facebook or by email to James Camden – CYP Director, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Lenten Retreat Day for Families at Mount Schoenstatt: 5 March

Families of all ages welcome! 11am Holy Mass followed by BYO picnic. Afternoon program begins at 1.30pm with Input for Adults and program for children; 3pm Prayer followed by afternoon tea. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Join us on Facebook. Free event but registration is essential, click here.

Retreat for Mature Catholic Women – Food for Mind & Soul: 10-12 March 2017



Feeling on the fringe of the Church? Retreat led by Andrea Dean. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Early bird registration: $420, includes course, individual sessions, accommodation, linen and all meals. Registration and further details at: www.andreadean.com.au or 0487 388 873.

Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links: 12 March 2017



Fr Wim Hoekstra EV, Parish Priest of St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills, is accompanying a pilgrimage ‘Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links’. The pilgrimage to Ireland, Scotland and England will depart on 25 September and return on 25 October. Some of the saints are: John Henry Newman, Patrick, Oliver Plunkett, Catherine McAuley, Columba, Mary MacKillop, Hilda of Whitby, Venerable Bede and Thomas Becket. English martyrs: Margaret Clitheroe, Edmund Campion and John Fisher. Itinerary includes: Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Glastonbury, Dublin, Knock, Fort William, Iona, Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Durham, York, Cambridge, Walsingham, London and Canterbury.

Information afternoon starts 2.30pm in Downey Room, St Michael’s Parish Offices, 1-3 Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills. Download the brochure: Fr Wim Hoekstra Pilgrimage 2017 For further information, send an email to Fr Wim or write to PO Box 1501, Baulkham Hills, NSW, 1755.

St Patrick’s Family Festival: 18 March 2017



This festival is organised by the Life, Marriage & Family Office and will be held from 2pm-5pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. The Irish themed event will include live entertainment, food, rides for all ages and a historical display about the contribution the Irish have made to our Diocese. The event will also raise awareness about the World Meeting of Families taking place in Dublin next year and raise funds for families to be able to attend. All are welcome! For more information check out: www.parralmf.org.au/St-patricks-day. Anyone interested in volunteering to help run stalls, prepare food, assist with crowd management and other duties tel (02) 8838 3441, lmf@parra.catholic.org.au

Formation for Young Adults at Mount Schoenstatt: 19 March

For young adults aged 18-35 – Love of Mary. Love of the Church. Love of the Mission of Christ. Want to know what it means to be human? Want to become an authentic Christian? If Yes, then join us for formation in the Schoenstatt Spirituality. On the 3rd Sunday of every month, noon-3pm, please bring a plate to share for lunch. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Further details tel 4773 8338.

24 Hours for the Lord – Living Water @ Schoenstatt Shrine: 24-25 March 2017



Come and spend some time with Our Lord and His Mother in the Schoenstatt Shrine during this very special 24 hours. This annual gathering will begin with Holy Mass at 6pm on Friday 24 March 2017 and finish with Holy Mass at 5pm on Saturday 25 March 2017. Reflection and music every hour for 30 minutes following by silent prayer. Reconciliation available. Accommodation at the retreat house is available for anyone who might wish to immerse themselves in this 24 hours. Join us on Facebook. Schoenstatt Shrine, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Inquiries & bookings tel (02) 4773 8338. If your parish or church group is interested in presenting an hour during the program please contact Ann-Maree Timmings tel (02) 4773 8338, manager@schoenstatt.org.au

Posted on Monday 20 February 2017.