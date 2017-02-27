News & Events Weekly Update

LIFTED Breakfast with the Bishop: 4 March 2017



Catholic Youth Parramatta invites secondary school students (16+), youth and young adults to breakfast with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. Join us as we ‘launch into the deep’ this 2017! Cost: $5 donation towards a full buffet breakfast. From 9.00am-11.30am at Novotel Sydney, Rooty Hill. RSVP Friday 24 February via CYP Facebook or by email to James Camden – CYP Director, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Ash Wednesday Masses and Reconciliation during Lent

On Wednesday 1 March, Bishop Vincent will celebrate Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday at St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta, at 7.30pm. For a list of Ash Wednesday Masses and Reconciliation times during Lent in parishes and migrant chaplaincies across the Diocese of Parramatta, click here.

Bishop Vincent’s Lenten Message 2017

My dear people,

Lent is an important season for us Catholics insofar as it reminds us of the need for conversion. We cannot live life to the full if we gloss over the inconvenient truths about ourselves. We cannot grow to full maturity if we ignore the obstacles that prevent us from reaching our potential. Pope Francis always asks people to pray for him because he says he is a sinner. It is characteristic of a true Christian who recognises the darker side of himself and seeks metanoia, a change of heart.

To read Bishop Vincent’s Lenten Message in full and watch the video, click here.

Family Lenten Program 2017



The Diocese of Parramatta’s Life, Marriage & Family Office has produced a Family Lenten Program as a support for families in their faith journey towards Easter. The program is centred on the theme of Lead us to Living Water. It is based on the Sunday Gospel reading with reflections, colourful pictures, prayers and activities that the whole family can do together. To download a copy of this resource, click here.

Position vacant: Junior Graphic Designer

Full-time role based in the Diocesan Office in Parramatta. This entry-level role would suit final year design student or recent graduate. To obtain further details of the role, click here. Don’t delay – apply today to: careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 March 2017



The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth invite women aged 18-35 to join them for Holy Hour for Vocations. From 7.00pm-8.00pm at Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. Join the Sisters for pizza afterwards. RSVP to Sr Paula tel 0451 965 638, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

The Acts of the Apostles

The Diocese of Parramatta is offering you the opportunity to attend Study of Paul’s Journeys in the Acts of the Apostles, presented by Dr Laurie Woods for five Fridays: 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 March 2017. Join us as we look at the birth and growth of the early Church and journey with Peter, Paul and the other disciples as they take the message of Jesus to the wider Jewish and Greco-Roman world. From 10.00am-2.00pm at the Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown (downstairs). BYO lunch. Registration: Maree Collis @ CCD Parramatta tel (02) 9890 4731 or send an email to mcollis@ccdparramatta.com.au

Lenten Retreat Day for Families at Mount Schoenstatt: 5 March 2017



Families of all ages welcome! 11am Holy Mass followed by BYO picnic. Afternoon program begins at 1.30pm with Input for Adults and program for children; 3pm Prayer followed by afternoon tea. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Join us on Facebook. Free event but registration is essential, click here.

Retreat for Mature Catholic Women – Food for Mind & Soul: 10-12 March 2017



Feeling on the fringe of the Church? Retreat led by Andrea Dean. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Early bird registration: $420, includes course, individual sessions, accommodation, linen and all meals. Registration and further details at: www.andreadean.com.au or 0487 388 873.

Lenten Retreat Day for Women: 11 March 2017



The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth invite women aged 18-35 to join them for a day of Lenten reflections and prayers, followed by social gathering. From 9.30am-5pm, lunch and dinner provided. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. No cost. RSVP 8 March to Sr Paula tel 0451 965 638, vocationscsfn@gmail.com Visit www.csfn.org.au

Lenten Reflection Day: 11 March 2017

Seeking God Who Keeps Looking for Us. Lent calls us to renew and deepen our Christian call to the faithful seeking of God. We seek God because God has first sought us. On this day of reflection we will explore biblical passages to discover more about God’s desire for us and our response. The format of the day will include input, conversation and quiet reflection. From 10am-3pm at Mount St Benedict Centre, 449D Pennant Hills Rd (entrance off Hull Rd). Facilitator: Catherine McCahill SGS. Cost: $30 – morning tea provided, BYO lunch. Bookings close 6 March tel (02) 9484 6208, mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au

Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links: 12 March 2017



Fr Wim Hoekstra EV, Parish Priest of St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills, is accompanying a pilgrimage ‘Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links’. The pilgrimage to Ireland, Scotland and England will depart on 25 September and return on 25 October. Some of the saints are: John Henry Newman, Patrick, Oliver Plunkett, Catherine McAuley, Columba, Mary MacKillop, Hilda of Whitby, Venerable Bede and Thomas Becket. English martyrs: Margaret Clitheroe, Edmund Campion and John Fisher. Itinerary includes: Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Glastonbury, Dublin, Knock, Fort William, Iona, Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Durham, York, Cambridge, Walsingham, London and Canterbury.

Information afternoon starts 2.30pm in Downey Room, St Michael’s Parish Offices, 1-3 Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills. Download the brochure: Fr Wim Hoekstra Pilgrimage 2017 For further information, send an email to Fr Wim or write to PO Box 1501, Baulkham Hills, NSW, 1755.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 16 March 2017

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 7pm-8pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

St Patrick’s Family Festival: 18 March 2017



This festival is organised by the Life, Marriage & Family Office and will be held from 2pm-5pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. The Irish themed event will include live entertainment, food, rides for all ages and a historical display about the contribution the Irish have made to our Diocese. The event will also raise awareness about the World Meeting of Families taking place in Dublin next year and raise funds for families to be able to attend. All are welcome! For more information check out: www.parralmf.org.au/St-patricks-day. Anyone interested in volunteering to help run stalls, prepare food, assist with crowd management and other duties tel (02) 8838 3441, lmf@parra.catholic.org.au

Formation for Young Adults at Mount Schoenstatt: 19 March 2017



For young adults aged 18-35 – Love of Mary. Love of the Church. Love of the Mission of Christ. Want to know what it means to be human? Want to become an authentic Christian? If Yes, then join us for formation in the Schoenstatt Spirituality. On the 3rd Sunday of every month, noon-3pm, please bring a plate to share for lunch. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Further details tel (02) 4773 8338.

Catenians’ 17th Anniversary Dinner: 23 March 2017



You are invited to meet Bishop Vincent at the Catenians’ 17th Anniversary Dinner Meeting. Commencing 6.30pm for 7pm at Lachlans Restaurant Old Government House, Parramatta Park. Cost $50 per person, $65 per couple. RSVP to Michael Tan tel 0419 279 743, mghtan@tpg.com.au

24 Hours for the Lord – Living Water @ Schoenstatt Shrine: 24-25 March 2017



Come and spend some time with Our Lord and His Mother in the Schoenstatt Shrine during this very special 24 hours. This annual gathering will begin with Holy Mass at 6pm on Friday 24 March 2017 and finish with Holy Mass at 5pm on Saturday 25 March 2017. Reflection and music every hour for 30 minutes following by silent prayer. Reconciliation available. Accommodation at the retreat house is available for anyone who might wish to immerse themselves in this 24 hours. Join us on Facebook. Schoenstatt Shrine, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Inquiries & bookings tel (02) 4773 8338. If your parish or church group is interested in presenting an hour during the program please contact Ann-Maree Timmings tel (02) 4773 8338, manager@schoenstatt.org.au

Posted on Monday 27 February 2017.