News & Events Weekly Update

Catenians’ 17th Anniversary Dinner: 23 March 2017



You are invited to meet Bishop Vincent at the Catenians’ 17th Anniversary Dinner Meeting. Commencing 6.30pm for 7pm at Lachlans Restaurant Old Government House, Parramatta Park. Cost $50 per person, $65 per couple. RSVP by 10 March to Michael Tan tel 0419 279 743, mghtan@tpg.com.au

Retreat for Mature Catholic Women – Food for Mind & Soul: 10-12 March 2017



Feeling on the fringe of the Church? Retreat led by Andrea Dean. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Early bird registration: $420, includes course, individual sessions, accommodation, linen and all meals. Registration and further details at: www.andreadean.com.au or 0487 388 873.

Lenten Retreat Day for Women: 11 March 2017



The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth invite women aged 18-35 to join them for a day of Lenten reflections and prayers, followed by social gathering. From 9.30am-5pm, lunch and dinner provided. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. No cost. RSVP 8 March to Sr Paula tel 0451 965 638, vocationscsfn@gmail.com Visit www.csfn.org.au

Lenten Reflection Day: 11 March 2017

Seeking God Who Keeps Looking for Us. Lent calls us to renew and deepen our Christian call to the faithful seeking of God. We seek God because God has first sought us. On this day of reflection we will explore biblical passages to discover more about God’s desire for us and our response. The format of the day will include input, conversation and quiet reflection. From 10am-3pm at Mount St Benedict Centre, 449D Pennant Hills Road (entrance off Hull Road). Facilitator: Catherine McCahill SGS. Cost: $30 – morning tea provided, BYO lunch. Bookings close 6 March tel (02) 9484 6208, mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au

‘Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links’3 March Pilgrimage Information Session: 12 March 2017



Fr Wim Hoekstra EV, Parish Priest of St Michael’s Parish, Baulkham Hills, is accompanying a pilgrimage ‘Of Celtic Saints, English Martyrs and Aussie Links’. The pilgrimage to Ireland, Scotland and England will depart on 25 September and return on 25 October. Some of the saints are: John Henry Newman, Patrick, Oliver Plunkett, Catherine McAuley, Columba, Mary MacKillop, Hilda of Whitby, Venerable Bede and Thomas Becket. English martyrs: Margaret Clitheroe, Edmund Campion and John Fisher. Itinerary includes: Birmingham, Stratford-upon-Avon, Oxford, Glastonbury, Dublin, Knock, Fort William, Iona, Holy Island (Lindisfarne), Durham, York, Cambridge, Walsingham, London and Canterbury.

Information afternoon starts 2.30pm in Downey Room, St Michael’s Parish Offices, 1-3 Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills. Download the brochure: Fr Wim Hoekstra Pilgrimage 2017 For further information, send an email to Fr Wim or write to PO Box 1501, Baulkham Hills, NSW, 1755.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 16 March 2017

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 7pm-8pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in St Patrick’s Cathedral, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

St Patrick’s Family Festival: 18 March 2017



This festival is organised by the Life, Marriage & Family Office and will be held from 2pm-5pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Precinct, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. The Irish themed event will include live entertainment, food, rides for all ages and a historical display about the contribution the Irish have made to our Diocese. The event will also raise awareness about the World Meeting of Families taking place in Dublin next year and raise funds for families to be able to attend. All are welcome! For more information, click here. Anyone interested in volunteering to help run stalls, prepare food, assist with crowd management and other duties tel (02) 8838 3441, lmf@parra.catholic.org.au

Formation for Young Adults at Mount Schoenstatt: 19 March 2017



For young adults aged 18-35 – Love of Mary. Love of the Church. Love of the Mission of Christ. Want to know what it means to be human? Want to become an authentic Christian? If Yes, then join us for formation in the Schoenstatt Spirituality. On the 3rd Sunday of every month, noon-3pm, please bring a plate to share for lunch. Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Further details tel (02) 4773 8338.

24 Hours for the Lord – Living Water @ Schoenstatt Shrine: 24-25 March 2017



Come and spend some time with Our Lord and His Mother in the Schoenstatt Shrine during this very special 24 hours. This annual gathering will begin with Holy Mass at 6pm on Friday 24 March 2017 and finish with Holy Mass at 5pm on Saturday 25 March 2017. Reflection and music every hour for 30 minutes following by silent prayer. Reconciliation available. Accommodation at the retreat house is available for anyone who might wish to immerse themselves in this 24 hours. Join us on Facebook. Schoenstatt Shrine, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Inquiries & bookings tel (02) 4773 8338. If your parish or church group is interested in presenting an hour during the program please contact Ann-Maree Timmings tel (02) 4773 8338, manager@schoenstatt.org.au

Posted on Monday 6 March 2017.