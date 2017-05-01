News & Events Weekly Update

Positions Vacant

The Diocese of Parramatta is seeking applications for several positions. For further details, go to https://parracatholic.org/employment/

Feedback on the ‘Lead us to Living Water’ Family Lenten Program 2017

Now that Lent is over, the Life, Marriage and Family Office has issued a survey about their recently produced ‘Lead us to Living Water’ Family Lenten Program and they’re asking for people’s feedback on it. Please take the time to fill in this two minute survey by clicking on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMFLentenProgram2017

Mother’s Day Concert 3pm Saturday May 13: St Patrick’s Cathedral

Thinking of a gift for mum for Mother’s day? Why not take her to a music concert at your local Cathedral? Enjoy the pastoral sounds of a string ensemble, sacred music featuring the Cathedral’s magnificent Pipe Organ, and an assortment of musical treasures. End the afternoon with a cup of tea and some sweet and savoury delights. Bring mum. Bring the whole family. Tickets: $20 per Adult, $15 Concession. $5 per Child (12 years and under) available from the St Patrick’s Cathedral office. From 3pm on Saturday May 13 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Diocesan 100th Anniversary Procession and Mass to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima: 13 May

A Procession and Mass to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima is coming up this 13th of May in Parramatta. The procession will start from Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral Harris Park on Saturday 13th May at 9.00am and then conclude with Mass at 11.00am at St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta. Please come along and help celebrate this special day in Our Lady’s honour.

New Testament Workshops: 10, 12 & 13 May

The internationally respected Scripture scholar Prof van Than Nguyen SVD will be conducting three face-to-face workshops at The Broken Bay Institute which will be of practical interest to teachers, parishes and religious communities. Prof Nguyen is the Chair of Catholic Missiology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and the Director of its widely respected Master of Divinity Program. He has published extensively in the areas of New Testament Studies and on Spirituality in a Pluralistic Society. Topics: Interpreting and Preaching the Gospel of Matthew (10 May), The Lukan Spirituality of Jesus (12 May) and Reading the Bible in the Context of World Christianity (13 May). For further information and to register: www.bbi.catholic.edu.au/BBites

LIFTED Live! Featuring Steve Angrisano: 13 May

Join Catholic Youth Parramatta for our first LIFTED Live! in 2017 at our new central venue in the Rooty Hill RSL. Last year, more than 400 young people were inspired by Catholic musician, singer, songwriter and storyteller Steve Angrisano. You can expect music, prayer, worship, adoration, drama, laughs and a great night as the LIFTED Band and Steve join forces in faith, formation and fun! $5 entry fee to be inspired and upLIFTED for your ongoing ministry! From 7.00pm-10.00pm at Rooty Hill RSL, 55 Sherbrooke Rd, Rooty Hill. RSVP thru the Catholic Youth Parramatta Facebook event. Inquiries to James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, tel (02) 8838 3428 or jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 14 May

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Caritas Australia: Changing Lives in Cambodia: 16 May

Come and hear Sr Len from Seedling of Hope, Cambodia, share stories of her ministry which empowers people affected by HIV & AIDS through psychosocial support, education, health & livelihood programs. This is a free event. All are welcome! Tuesday 16 May 2017, 6pm at The Two Wolves Community Cantina, 202 Broadway Chippendale. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1857463291173426 or act@caritas.org.au

Break Free Seminar ‘Exploring the natural alternatives to the pill’: 20 May

Have you experienced any side effects of The Pill and is there a natural alternative that’s just as effective? Hear from educators in natural fertility awareness methods and people’s personal experiences who have made the change. Empower yourselves with knowledge about your fertility. Sunday 20th May 2017, 2:00pm-3:30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, 1 Marist Place, Parramatta. Hosted by the Life, Marriage & Family Office. For more info, go to https://parralmf.org.au/nfs and register at 88383460 or nfs@parra.catholic.org.au

The Shrine of Mt Schoenstatt – ‘Oasis of Faith, Hope and Love’: 21 May

Come and experience a special day at The Shrine of Mt Schoenstatt – ‘Oasis of Faith, Hope and Love’ – 230 Fairlight Road Mulgoa for the Annual Marian Pilgrimage to be held on Sunday 21st May, 2017. The celebrations begin at 10am with Holy Mass at 10:30 am and Eucharistic Procession and Benediction from the valley to the Shrine at 2pm. There will be an alternative programme for the sick and elderly at the Shrine. This is an Outdoor event .Please bring your own chairs and picnic rugs. Food stalls available or bring your own lunch. For more details ring 02 4773 8338 or visit www.schoenstatt.org.au

Real News or Fake News? The Future of Journalism: 21 May

CCJP Sunday Seminar Our seminar speaker will be Dr Margaret Van Heekeren, a journalism academic with the Department of Media and Communications at the University of Sydney. She is a founding member of the Centre for Media History, based at Macquarie University. 10 am – 12 noon, Sunday 21 May 2017 including morning tea. ($10 donation appreciated). Convent of Mercy, 6 Victoria Road, Parramatta (opp St Patrick’s Cathedral). Disabled access available. Enquiries to CCJP: 02 9745 0820 Email: ccjp@bigpond.com

St Anthony’s Parish, Clovelly, Centenary Mass: 21 May

St Anthony’s Parish was formed in 1917, and St Anthony’s Primary School opened in 1918. Past parishioners, students and friends are cordially invited to the Centenary Mass at 10.00am on Sunday 21 May, at which Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP will be Principal Celebrant. Refreshments will follow in the parish grounds. For more information or to indicate attendance, email: centenary@stanthonyclovelly.org.au Facebook: St Anthony’s Clovelly Centenary

Christian Meditation Introduction & Renewal Day: 21 May

Presentations, Introduction to Christian Meditation, two periods of meditation, Eucharistic Celebration and information exchange. BYO picnic lunch – tea & coffee provided. Arrive 10am for 10.30am, concludes about 3pm. Books & CDs for sale. St Benedict’s Monastery is at 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia, tel (02) 9653 1159. Self-catering accommodation may be available in the monastery guest house. Contact Br Terry 0438 282 318. Inquiries: Ann Bergman (02) 9498 2625, anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas (02) 9456 4775, atlomas@bigpond.com

Catalyst for Renewal: 27 May

Catalyst for Renewal invites you to a Forum with Fr Timothy Radcliffe op on Saturday, May 27th, 2017, at Santa Sabina College Strathfield – flyer attached. Session 1: “What Hope can we offer the Young? Lessons from the Frontline with ISIS”. Session 2: “Making Place for the Conscience of the Laity today – the Challenge of Amoris Laetitia”. Entry $15 per head. Tickets available through TryBooking https://www.trybooking.com/266284 or through Catalyst for Renewal, PO Box 265, Swansea NSW 2281 or Telephone Message Bank: 02 9990 7003 or by email to catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 28 May

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

Caritas Australia: Change the World! It’s Up to Us!: 31 May

Are you 18-25 yrs? Committed to social justice, changing the world, & having fun? Come & co-create with Caritas, the world’s second-largest aid & development organisation. Join us for an initial Call to Action in the Sydney CBD (Venue TBC), Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 6pm. RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1848653452074863 or act@caritas.org.au

Mass For Neophytes: 2 June

The annual Mass for Neophytes (newly Baptised Catholics and those who have been received into Full Communion with the Catholic Church) marks the celebration as an occasion of the Church universal.Celebrated by the Most Rev. Vincent Long, Bishop of Parramatta. Friday 2nd June, 2017 at 7.30pm St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. For further information contact Ingrid Vergano on 8838 3456 or ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Time for Us to go on a Date: 3 June

An evening for couples to dance, dine and prayer together at Mount Schoenstatt. Includes an input on male leadership, a lesson in ballroom dancing, formal dinner and prayer. Saturday 3rd June from 5pm – 10pm. Investment: $150. For more information or to register: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/376209752754089/

LIFTED Leadership Seminar 2017: June 3 and 4

Catholic Youth Parramatta is hosting a weekend of formation, training and sharing for aspiring and active leaders from parishes and schools between the ages of Year 11 and 30 years of age – “Develop, Grow, Inspire for Mission” at the funky Atura Hotel, 32 Cricketers Arms Rd, Prospect. The program begins at 10am on Saturday and includes a conference dinner with Bishop Vincent. It continues on Sunday and concludes with a Parish Mass in the evening. There is a heavily discounted registration cost of $50 for all meals but we are limited to 70 participants. Register through James Camden, Director of Catholic Youth Parramatta, jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au

Grace & Silence Retreat Day for Young Women: 10 June

A Silent retreat day for vocation discernment to marriage & family life, single life or consecrated life. Commences with an input. The day can be used as a general recollection day. Cost $30 includes morning, lunch, afternoon tea and materials. Saturday

10th June 9:30am – 4pm. Mt Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Rd, Mulgoa. Registrations: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1918258908407700/

A weekend for Engaged Couples: 9-11 June

Time for Us to Prepare our Hearts for Marriage – A weekend for Engaged Couples from 9-11 June. These weekends aim to complement pre-marriage courses to allow engaged couples to prepare their hearts so that they may give a total, free and faithful “YES” to their future spouses and contribute towards a fruitful marriage. The inputs and times of prayer and silent reflection will foster the preparation of your heart so that you may be a gift to your spouse and receive your spouse as a gift. Investment: $200pp. For more information or to register: ​​Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/236581350078661/

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 June

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Time for Us Weekend for Families: 16-18 June

Time for Us Weekends at Mount Schoenstatt include inputs for adults, programmes for children of all ages including baby-sitting, couple and family time, games fellowship with other families, prayer, reflection and Holy Mass. For more detail or to register contact: Sr M Julie Brcar ISSM, tel 0408 728 334, juliebrcar@gmail.com and https://www.facebook.com/events/1835800090073744/

Shrine Time for Young Adults 18-35: 25 June

One Holy Hour with prayer, reflection, meditation, praise & worship. 2017 is devoted to Praying for Vocations and Devotion to Mary as per our Holy Father’s intentions for WYD 2018 in Panama. From 7.30pm-8.30pm followed by social gathering.

Mary, honoured as the Mother Thrice Admirable, offers 3 graces in the Shrine, this monthly event is a unique opportunity to experience them regularly: Discover your HOME in the hearts of Jesus and Mary; See breakthrough TRANSFORMATION in your life; and Get your spiritual boost to be an authentic WITNESS. In the Shrine at Mount Schoenstatt, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd: 30 June

Hear Rebekah Rojcewicz, highly experienced leader in the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd from the US, speak over dinner on ‘The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd – A Gift to the Church at this Time’. Cost: $60 per person. From 6.30pm at North Ryde RSL, cnr Magdala & Pittwater Rds, North Ryde. To book: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=256587. For more information: cgsaust.org.au

Posted on 1 May 2017.