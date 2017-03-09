Permanent Diaconate Discernment Program for 2017 Commences

The Second Vatican Council reinvigorated the ancient order of deacons, reinstituting the permanent diaconate. By calling and ordaining deacons the Church is saying something fundamental: that service is at the heart of the human and divine mystery. Deacons are a permanent feature of the Church and the Church is not fully herself wherever deacons, priests or bishops are lacking.

Pope Francis is named after the most famous deacon in history. Historically, the deacon served as the eyes and ears of the bishop and in practical ways as the heart and hands. He is a ‘go-between’ as it were between the secular and the Church.

Deacons are intermediaries, informing the community of the bishop’s wishes and, in return, conveying what the community reflects to the bishop. It is a ministry that extends well beyond the walls of the church. The role does not detract from the vital role of an empowered lay faithful, and it should enrich it. A vibrant diaconate will enhance and expand the ministry of the priesthood.

A discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this vocation will commence on Sunday 2 April 2017 at Toongabbie.

Single men and married couples aged 35-55 who reside in the Diocese of Parramatta are invited to meet the permanent diaconate vocations team.

The discernment program consists of five sessions and each session deals with a different aspect of the permanent diaconate.

The session on 2 April is the start of the 2017 program and subsequent sessions will be announced in due course.

When: Sunday 2 April 2017 from 3.00pm-5.00pm

Where: St Anthony of Padua Parish, 27 Aurelia Street, Toongabbie, NSW, 2146

Inquiries

For further information about the permanent diaconate in the Diocese of Parramatta or to make an online inquiry, click here.

You are welcome to send an email to: Deacon James deacon@stanthonyschurch.org.au or Deacon Tan deacontan@john23rd.org.au