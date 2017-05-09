Six Fascinating Facts on the Society of Jesus

Find out more about this fascinating Catholic Religious Order

The Society of Jesus (SJ) is renowned for its daring missionaries, brilliant scientists, prestigious educators and charitable works. The Jesuits, as they are often known, were founded by St Ignatius of Loyola in 1540. They have a fascinating history. Here is a sprinkling of interesting facts about the Jesuits, though there is much more to know about this fascinating Catholic Religious Order.

1. 35 moon craters are named after Jesuit scientists.

The Jesuits have made an amazing contribution to science and academia over the centuries.

Part of that contribution is the Vatican Observatory, which researches the physical mysteries of the universe.

Br Guy Consolmagno SJ is currently Director of the Vatican Observatory.

He visited the Diocese of Parramatta in 2014, while guest of Brisbane’s Assembly of Catholic Professionals.

2. The Jesuits educated former Prime Minister Tony Abbott,

Barnaby Joyce, Joe Hockey, Christopher Pyne and Bill Shorten.

3. Descartes, Voltaire, Moliere, Castro, Joyce and Hitchcock

are among the extraordinary list of Jesuit Alumni.

4. The Holy See suppressed the Jesuits from 1773 to 1814.

5. Jesuit linguists wrote the first grammars for many

African, Asian and American indigenous languages.

6. The Jesuits are present in the Diocese of Parramatta!

Holy Family Parish, Mount Druitt is a thriving community with strong faith and charitable works.

Read more about the parish and their parish priest, Fr Greg Jacobs SJ.