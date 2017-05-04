St Patrick’s Cathedral is hiring!

ST PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL, PARRAMATTA

Receptionist

Part-time – 20hrs per week

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10.00am to 2.00pm Tuesday 9.00am to 4.30pm

Expected Start Date is Monday 4 June 2017

Application close on Monday May 22 at 5.00pm

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta is seeking a part-time receptionist to work in their busy office Monday to Thursday.

The Receptionist is the central point of contact for all groups within the parish and provides office support for the parish team, administration and ministerial groups within the parish. As the Receptionist you will be the first point for enquiries from parishioner, newcomer or from the wider community in regard to parish activities and services.

Selection Criteria for Receptionist:

Tertiary qualification or relevant demonstrated experience in Office Administration

At least 2 years’ experience as a Receptionist or similar position

Intermediate computer skills in Microsoft Office 2007/2010

Experience in diary management

Excellent verbal and written, interpersonal and communication skills

Attention to detail, quality and accuracy

If you would like further information you can email admin@stpatscathedral.com.au and your query will be answered.

Application Process:

Please mark your application “Receptionist” and enclose your Resume and a Covering Letter addressing the selection criteria and nominating 3 referees (one of whom is preferably your Parish Priest).

To obtain a copy of the position description, please email careers@parra.catholic.org.au and a the position description will be emailed to you via return email..

Send your application to:

Email: admin@stpatscathedral.com.au

Post:

To the Dean,

St Patrick’s Cathedral,

1 Marist Place,

Parramatta NSW 2150

Only Australian citizens and permanent residents of Australia are eligible to apply.