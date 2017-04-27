URGENT: Please sign the petition!

Moves to decriminalise abortion in NSW

There are two bills before the New South Wales Parliament seeking to decriminalise abortion and to create so called “safe zones” around the clinics.

These Bills increase the potential dangers to pregnant women, allow the abortion of viable babies up until birth without restriction, fail to include safeguards to ensure women give fully informed consent, override any professional or conscientious objections that medical practitioners may have to abortion and disregard the reality that many women have abortions as a result of pressure, coercion or lack of support from others.

These bills may be debated and voted on in the next few weeks.

A petition has been developed to allow people to register their opposition to these changes.

The petition can be downloaded here: NSW Abortion Law Petition

Greg Donnelly MLC will table the petition in parliament.

Please note the following conditions and post the completed petitions to him:

The petition pages must not be photocopied back to back. Signatures must be collected on single sided pages. Only original petitions, not copies, can be tabled in the Legislative Council Forward completed petitions on Monday 1/5/17 or as soon as possible to:

The Hon. Greg Donnelly MLC

Member of the Legislative Council

Parliament of New South Wales

Macquarie Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

N.B. Do not send the petitions by facsimile or by email. Only originals can be tabled in the House.

