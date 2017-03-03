VIDEO: Bishop Vincent Long’s Lenten Message 2017

Bishop Vincent Bishop Vincent homily from 1 March, 2017 Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily at Solemn Pontifical Mass for Ash Wednesday in Year A 2017 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta....

Bishop Vincent New Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre opens at OLMC Parramatta The new Ailsa Mackinnon Community Centre at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta was officially opened by Dr Anne Bunde-Birouste and blessed by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv on...

Bishop Vincent Bishop Vincent homily from 26 February, 2017 Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv DD STL, Bishop of Parramatta Homily at Solemn Pontifical Mass for the 8th Sunday in Ordinary Time in Year A 2017 on...