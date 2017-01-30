We’re hiring! 3 positions in the Diocese of Parramatta

1. Graphic Designer and Team Support – Brand, Networking, Video

Institute for Mission (IFM) – Diocese of Parramatta.

The IFM requires a full-time team member who specialises in Graphic Design.

Supporting the delivery of programs and resources, this important team role:

Exercises initiative in the creation and delivery of all media and marketing to reflect the IFM’s core goals

Further develops strategies for the IFM’s online presence

Collaborates in the team’s planning, daily operation and program hosting

Contributes to the IFM’s propagation of a spiritually enriching culture

Qualifications in Graphic Design, Media and Video or a solid equivalence through related training and experience are required for this role. A background interest in and commitment to the Catholic faith in today’s world is also essential.

For more information about the role, click here.

Hurry – applications close tomorrow Tuesday 31 January 2017.

2. Assistant Housekeeper

Seminary of the Holy Spirit – Harris Park, Parramatta

This is a part-time role, two days a week.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Ensuring all areas are clean and well maintained

Working within a small team contributing to the smooth and efficient running of the facility

Maintaining confidentiality and respecting the privacy of all residents

For more information about the role, click here.

Applications close on Monday 6 February 2017.

3. Manager of Pastoral Services

CatholicCare Social Services Diocese of Parramatta

CatholicCare Social Services is currently recruiting a Manager of Pastoral Services, who will be responsible for providing leadership and management to a team of Lay, Clergy and Religious Chaplains.

Based in Blacktown, the role will manage Pastoral Services Programs that deliver Hospital and Prison Chaplaincy services across the Diocese of Parramatta.

For a confidential discussion about this role or to obtain a Position Description please contact Gregory tel 02 8822 2222, or click here.

Applications close on Sunday 19 February 2017.

For employment opportunities in the Diocese of Parramatta, click here.