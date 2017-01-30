We’re hiring! 3 positions in the Diocese of Parramatta

1. Graphic Designer and Team Support – Brand, Networking, Video
Institute for Mission (IFM) – Diocese of Parramatta.
The IFM requires a full-time team member who specialises in Graphic Design.
Supporting the delivery of programs and resources, this important team role:
- Exercises initiative in the creation and delivery of all media and marketing to reflect the IFM’s core goals
- Further develops strategies for the IFM’s online presence
- Collaborates in the team’s planning, daily operation and program hosting
- Contributes to the IFM’s propagation of a spiritually enriching culture
Qualifications in Graphic Design, Media and Video or a solid equivalence through related training and experience are required for this role. A background interest in and commitment to the Catholic faith in today’s world is also essential.
For more information about the role, click here.
Hurry – applications close tomorrow Tuesday 31 January 2017.
2. Assistant Housekeeper
Seminary of the Holy Spirit – Harris Park, Parramatta
This is a part-time role, two days a week.
Your main responsibilities will include:
- Ensuring all areas are clean and well maintained
- Working within a small team contributing to the smooth and efficient running of the facility
- Maintaining confidentiality and respecting the privacy of all residents
For more information about the role, click here.
Applications close on Monday 6 February 2017.
3. Manager of Pastoral Services
CatholicCare Social Services Diocese of Parramatta
CatholicCare Social Services is currently recruiting a Manager of Pastoral Services, who will be responsible for providing leadership and management to a team of Lay, Clergy and Religious Chaplains.
Based in Blacktown, the role will manage Pastoral Services Programs that deliver Hospital and Prison Chaplaincy services across the Diocese of Parramatta.
For a confidential discussion about this role or to obtain a Position Description please contact Gregory tel 02 8822 2222, or click here.
Applications close on Sunday 19 February 2017.
