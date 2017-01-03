We’re hiring! Administration and Project Support Assistant

http://catholicoutlook.org/were-hiring-administration-and-project-support-assistant/

Administration and Project Support Assistant

6 month maximum term maternity leave role

This role will be based at the Diocesan Ministry Centre located in Blacktown, NSW.

The Role

As the Administration and Project Support Assistant you will be responsible for greeting and coordinating all visitors to our ministry centre and directing all enquiries to the appropriate team member. You will also be responsible for providing a high level of customer service for all stakeholders, managing resources such as meeting rooms and assisting with the provision of support and administrative services to the staff of the ministry centre. The Administration and Project Support Assistant will also provide project support across the various ministries of the centre as required.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Completing a range of Administrative duties including reception, answering calls and the provision of customer service

Liaising with the Chancery office team in Parramatta to ensure that the ministry centre is well supported

Providing project support to the various ministries of the centre

Accurately coordinating the booking and set up of meeting /board rooms as required or requested, including catering requirements.

Completing general administration and project support as directed by Manager (e.g. document printing, collation, word processing)

Managing incoming and outgoing correspondence including emails to reception inbox and daily mail (post).

Ensuring general office presentation is maintained (cleanliness of common areas, meeting rooms, kitchens, ordering of supplies) and stationery orders are made

Assisting in the coordination of building and equipment maintenance – routine and ad hoc

Assisting in covering other Administrative support roles in periods of overflow, absence and/or leave.

Modelling and demonstrating constructive working relationships and information exchange across the organisation.

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Strong administration and reception skills with a customer service focus

The ability to work on a range of projects with a can do attitude and a willingness to provide support as needed

The ability to multi task, organise and prioritise work

Proven ability to work confidentially and productively with a high level of tact and diplomacy.

Sound written and verbal communication skills as well as proven strengths in collaboration, networking and problem solving

A commitment to the teachings of the Catholic Church and the ethos of the Diocese

Successful employment screening including a working with children check

About Us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Join our team

We will be shortlisting/interviewing suitable applicants as they are received, don’t delay your application, apply today via careers@parra.catholic.org.au.

Completed applications will include:

Cover Letter outlining your suitability for the role; Current Resume Applications can be emailed to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.