We’re hiring! Administration Assistant

http://catholicoutlook.org/were-hiring-administration-assistant/

Administration Assistant, Office for Worship

The Role

In this role you will be responsible for the provision of the full range of administration tasks to support the Liturgy Educator and the work of the office. This role is based within the Office for Worship team in Blacktown,

Your main responsibilities will include:

Support and respect the teachings of the Catholic Church and the ethos of the parish and diocese

To provide administrative and office support to the Office of Worship

Maintain links with those responsible for the exercise of lay liturgical ministries in parishes

To offer support from the Office for Worship

To discern what needs those engaged in such ministries in parishes might have and communicate those to the Liturgy Educator

To work closely with the Liturgy Educator in devising suitable strategies in responding to the needs expressed by those working in lay liturgical ministries in parishes;

To prepare and distribute a liturgy bulletin from the Office for Worship

The Liturgy Support Officer will attend meetings of the Diocesan Liturgical Commission as part of the staff of the Office for Worship

Work collaboratively with the Liturgy Educator in the liturgical apostolate of the Office for Worship.

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

Previous experience in an administration role

An understanding of the Catholic Church and the role of Liturgy

Strong communication skills, both written and oral and the ability to communicate with a diverse range of people

Collaborative working style with a willingness to contribute positively to team goals

Ability to prioritise activities and manage your time in an efficient manner

Confident and competent in the use of the MS Office suite of products (Word, Excel, Outlook)

A commitment to the teachings & ethos of the Catholic Church and the Diocese

Successful employment screening including a working with children check.

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

Join our team

Completed applications will include:

Cover Letter Resume

Applications by Close of Business, Wednesday, 18th January 2017

Please email completed applications to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.