We’re hiring! Junior Graphic Designer

Junior Graphic Designer – Entry Level Position

POSITION OBJECTIVE

The Diocese of Parramatta produces a large volume of digital, online and printed material to promote, engage and enhance the work of Diocese. This work is currently produced through an in-house senior digital designer.

The purpose of this role is to assist the in-house digital designer, to understand the work and to be mentored by the designer and others in the team in order to support the pivotal work of the Diocese in promoting the teachings and values of the Catholic Church.

Please note: this is a junior role and would suit final year design students or entry level graduates.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– This is a junior/entry level role. You must be willing to work at the direction of and under instructions from the senior designer

– Ensure all collateral produced has design cohesion and consistency across the various “brands” of the Diocese of Parramatta

– Ensure these appropriate brand guidelines are understood and adhered to when designing all new collateral

– Assist in the production of websites, apps, graphics, flyers, images, layout design and other ad-hoc requests as needed

– Assist in the production of Catholic Outlook, the online publication of the Diocese of Parramatta www.catholicoutlook.org

– Ensure all collateral is ready for print or publication within agreed tight deadlines

– Ensure all required collateral and artwork is consistent for all digital initiatives of the Diocese. This will include website, sub-sites, social media accounts, email communications and infographics.

– Support the existing in-house digital designer and work at their direction

– Assist with work on the design of new websites and mobile app for the Diocese

– Ensure a high level of fluency across the creative suite is shown

ABOUT YOU

– A sound understanding and empathy for the ethos of the Catholic Church. You don’t need to be Catholic to apply for this role, however almost all our design output is based on Catholic themes

– Excellent communication skills

– Graphic design qualifications and/or relevant industry experience

– A graphic design portfolio showcasing a variety of print and/or web based projects

– A willingness to learn branding, graphic design, and print production

– Must be flexible in terms of completing assigned tasks and roles

– Must be willing to learn online and digital production techniques

– Must be open to learning video, photography and multimedia production skills

– Competent using a Mac and Adobe Creative Suite (in particular Indesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat)

– HTML, CSS, JavaScript and Premiere Pro experience also an advantage

– Knowledge of global design trends and impacts on design and production

OTHER NOTES

– As noted, this is a junior role. You must be willing to work at the direction and under instructions from the senior designer

– Candidates will be asked to create a piece of work as part of their application process if selected

ABOUT THE DIOCESE

Created in 1986 by Pope John Paul II, the Diocese of Parramatta is home to around 330,000 Catholics. The Diocese promotes the teachings and values of Jesus Christ, through the work of the Catholic Church.

Spanning one of the fastest-growing areas of Australia, the Diocese largely incorporates the greater western Sydney area from Parramatta to Blackheath and from Richmond to Warragamba. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students.

To apply, please click here or email your application to careers@parra.catholic.org.au

For more information, visit parracatholic.org