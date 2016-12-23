We’re hiring! Team Assistant – Communications & Admin

http://catholicoutlook.org/were-hiring-team-assistant-communications-admin-2/

Team Assistant – Communications & Admin

Institute for Mission

Who are we?

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing dioceses in Australia. The various works of the Diocese are also supported by a number of agencies. The Institute for Mission (IFM) based in Blacktown is the agency serving the Diocese’s people with formative programs and resources for contemporary life in faith.

The Role:

The IFM requires a full time Team Assistant – Communications & Admin.

Supporting the delivery of programs and resources, this important team role;

exercises initiative and leadership in the creation and delivery of communication and marketing to align with the IFM’s core goals

further develops strategies for the IFM’s online presence

collaborates in the team’s planning, daily operation and program hosting

contributes to the IFM’s propagation of an accompanying and spiritually enriching culture

Qualifications in Communications/Media or a solid equivalence through related training and experience are required for this role. A background understanding of and commitment to the Catholic faith in today’s world is also essential. The Team Assistant – Communications & Admin will report to the IFM’s assistant director and collaborate closely with each team member.

Key Capacities/tasks:

Graphic design and assembling of materials for visual, presentation and other resources

Photography, videography and pre and post video production

Initiatives in social media strategy, design, copy writing and delivery

Website management

Sharing workflow of the general administration and team responsibilities

Tasks relevant to the planning and front-line team support for programs and events (includes occasional flexibility of work time)

Strategic grassroots networking throughout the diocese and various groups

Oversight of databases

Managing and actioning communication, correspondence and follow up

Meeting preparation, coordination of minutes and follow up of task allocations

Organisation of physical and electronic materials and shared drives

About you – essential:

Initiative and enthusiasm to extend oneself beyond the minimum to support the IFM’s team members and goals

Proven practical experience in the areas of design, communications and marketing

Strong Adobe suite skills (or equivalent)

Ability to plan, conceptualise, guide processes and meet deadlines

Drive for purposeful creativity and sharing in feedback

Desire for precision through rigorous planning and revision of work

Efficiency, organisation skills and time management

Punctuality, reliability and attention to personal presentation

High standards of honesty and confidentiality

Keenness for ongoing learning and skills development

Dedication to a collaborative Christian work environment and to the values of faith transmission/community

Ability to demonstrate core skills at interview via practical exercises

Current driver’s license

Join our team

-Remuneration 49K plus, before super, award free

-Occasional flexibility of working hours is required

-Starting time inside a month of being offered the position

-Only those who specifically address the required capacities and essential attributes will be considered. Applications must include:

A tailored covering letter A portfolio (less than 10 MB and links welcome as an option) including samples of design and video capability Resume including at least one faith-based referee

-Applications close Monday 16th January 2017.

-Please email completed applications to Fr Paul Roberts – Director connect@ifm.org.au

-Candidates need to have the right to work in Australia and be prepared to undergo appropriate background checks.