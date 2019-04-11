$18,000 prize purse for 2019 ACU Prize for Poetry

Entries are now open for one of Australia’s richest poetry prizes, the 2019 Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, with poets from all over the country competing for the coveted $10,000 first prize.

A record number of entries were received for the 2018 competition, with more than 540 poems received from every state and territory across Australia.

The 2019 ACU Prize for Poetry will be awarded for outstanding poetry with the theme Solace, reflecting on Anne Frank’s supposition, “The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God…. I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.”

Entries close on 8 July and winners will be announced in September.

Celebrated Australian poet Professor Chris Wallace-Crabbe AM will judge the prize.

Regarded as one of Australia’s most prolific and finest poets, Professor Wallace-Crabbe has published works spanning more than 60 years, dating back to 1955’s No Glass Houses.

His talents would see him earn award recognition across seven decades, including the 1992 Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission Poetry Award, The Age 1995 Book of the Year, and ultimately becoming a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2011.

Professor Wallace-Crabbe helped shape the face of poetry and Australian culture, founding the Australia Centre at the University of Melbourne, where he serves as an emeritus professor, along with his time as the chair of Australian Poetry.

ACU’s annual Prize for Poetry is sponsored by Office of the Vice-President led by Father Anthony Casamento csma, who said the competition aimed to continue the tradition of the Catholic Church as a key patron of the arts.

“Australian Catholic University is delighted to continue its support of Australian artists, writers and poets,” said Father Anthony.

“The number of entries and the calibre of writing we receive each year demonstrates that poetry and the process of artistic creation continues to be alive and well in Australia.”

1st Prize: $10,000

2nd Prize: $5000

3rd Prize: $3000

How to enter

Australian residents, including any international student currently studying at an Australian university, are eligible to enter.

Entered poems must be unpublished (including on any website or blog), must not have won any other competition, and must not be under consideration by any publisher, literary journal or for any other prize.

Entries are open between Monday 8 April and Monday 8 July. The shortlisted, commended and winning poems will be announced on Tuesday 10 September.

Enquiries can be made to: aculiterature@acu.edu.au. Further information can be found on the ACU website.

With thanks to ACU.