2018 Holy Week and Easter Ceremonies

A warm welcome awaits you in Catholic parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Click here for a full list of Holy Week and Easter Mass times in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Other Key Events

Palm Sunday on 25 March 2018

Everyone is invited to join youth and young adults of the Diocese of Parramatta for the Palm Sunday Procession, World Youth Day Mass & Event at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Parramatta on Sunday 25 March. The procession down Church Street with Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will depart at 5.15pm from Parramatta Town Hall following the blessing of palms.

Office of Tenebrae on Monday 26 March 2018

Celebrant: Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv. A Holy Week reflection liturgy with Scripture, psalm chanting and motets at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta.

Chrism Mass on Wednesday 28 March 2018

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be the Principal Celebrant at this year’s Chrism Mass at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The Mass will be concelebrated by the priests of the Diocese of Parramatta, assisted by the deacons. During the Mass, the Oil of the Catechumens and the Oil of the Sick will be blessed and the Oil of Chrism consecrated. These holy oils will then be given to the parishes for use during the year. During the Mass, the priests renew their commitment to priestly service.

Good Friday Night Walk on 30 March 2018

The annual Good Friday Night Walk will take place at 10.00pm through the night departing St Patrick’s Church at Blacktown and concluding at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Parramatta at 7.00am.

