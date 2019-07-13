2019 Sea Sunday

Today is Sea Sunday.

The Sea Sunday Appeal is a fundraising project of the Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) to support seafarers who come to our shores after working on the high seas for long periods.

Known to seafarers around the world as Stella Maris, the Apostleship of the Sea cares for the spiritual, social, and material welfare of all seafarers regardless of colour, race or creed.

AoS is the apostolic work of the Catholic Church. In Australia, it is an organisation in formal liaison with the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Worldwide, it is a ministry under the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

You may assist the Apostleship of the Sea in their ministry to seafarers through volunteering or donating online by credit card, bank transfer or cheque at bit.ly/SeaSundayAppeal – or you may simply post us a cheque, payable to “Apostleship of the Sea”. Please include your name and contact details and send to: Apostleship of the Sea, Sea Sunday Appeal 2019, GPO Box 368, Canberra, ACT, 2601. All donations above $2 are tax deductable.

For more information about its work, visit www.aos-australia.org

With thanks to Apostleship of the Sea Australia.