The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney invites you to the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation Commemoration.

This gathering will focus on the historical event from the 16th century which left its imprint on many areas of society throughout the centuries and launched a history of learning.

In addition to Most Rev Anthony Fisher OP (Archbishop of Sydney) the speakers will include:

Most Reverend Peter Elliott (Auxiliary Bishop of Melbourne)

Reverend Mark Lieschke (Bishop of the Lutheran Church of Australia – NSW District)

Reverend Andrew Sempell (Rector, St James’ Anglican Church, Sydney)

Dr Robert Andrews (Lecturer Church History, Catholic Institute of Sydney)

Rabbi Dr Benjamin Elton (Chief Rabbi of The Great Synagogue, Sydney)

Reverend Professor Gerard Kelly (President of the Catholic Institute of Sydney)

Tickets and more information can be found here.