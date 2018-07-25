There was a report on A Current Affair on Tuesday 24 July regarding the living arrangements of a retired priest from the Archdiocese of Sydney. The Archdiocese of Sydney was contacted for comment by that program and responded accordingly.

We know the story was deeply traumatic and upsetting for many people.

While the abuse occurred during the 1970s and before the establishment of the Diocese of Parramatta, regardless of when the abuse took place or where they occurred, the impact can be devastating.

The Diocese of Parramatta does not provide any housing, stipend, vehicle or utility expenses support to offenders.

The Church takes very seriously its responsibility for the safety of the community, and to minimise ongoing risks. Research indicates that active management of an offender helps reduce the chances of reoffending.

Concerns or allegations about any criminal offence should be reported to NSW Police through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For counselling support and information about safeguarding practices in the Diocese of Parramatta please contact our Office of Safeguarding & Professional Standards on (02) 8838 3419 or email safeguarding@parracatholic.org.

For any further information you can contact Joseph Younes, Head of Communication Services on 0416 619 500.